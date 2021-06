Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was suffering from Covid-19 when she took her failed bar exam as part of her goal of becoming a lawyer.Responding to a fan on Twitter who praised her for never “making excuses” and “always pushing yourself towards your goal”, the reality TV star wrote: “No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it!”She added that she “couldn’t study or concentrate” and that she suffered the “worst back pain on my life!”.The KKW Beauty mogul also insisted that she contracted the virus from...