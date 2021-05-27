Cancel
Movies

‘Cruella’ Review: Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Dazzle in Disney’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

By Ashleigh Durden
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney does The Devil Wears Prada as a classic cartoon villainess gets an ultra hip, haute punk couture origin story. Emma Stone burns down the screen as the wickedly glamorous Cruella. The skunk-haired baddie from 101 Dalmatians earns her dastardly reputation going toe to toe with an equally formidable adversary. Co-star Emma Thompson gives Meryl Streep’s impersonation of Vogue editor Anna Wintour an acerbic run for the money. The Oscar-winning actresses dazzle in a film that’s short on plot, but looks and sounds amazing.

