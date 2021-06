After a chilly, rainy, windy and cloudy weekend, Memorial Day turned out to be pleasant, warmer and most importantly sunny! There's nowhere to go but up weather-wise, and indeed our temperatures will slowly and steadily climb through the 70s the rest of this week, into the 80s over the weekend, and then perhaps some 90-degree heat by this time next week. While we keep the forecast dry on Tuesday and at least part of Wednesday, rain chances increase later in the week, with a few showers and thunderstorms likely for Thursday and Friday. As the heat builds over the weekend into early next week, a mainly dry forecast may be in the cards as well. Perhaps that's Mother Nature making amends for our holiday weekend washout.