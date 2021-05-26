Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, TN

Adam Todd Duffer

mainstreet-nashville.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Todd Duffer, age 31, of Springfield, Tennessee passed away April 21, 2021. Adam was born on September 15, 1989 to Randall Duffer and Tracie Hyten in Springfield, Tennessee. He graduated from Springfield High School class of 2008. He worked hard and passionately loved his job. He grew up deer hunting with his dad and fishing with his granddaddy Ricky. He had his mother's blue eyes. He enjoyed all sports, but his love was football. How proud he was when he played. He was a Vandy fan through and through, but he also loved the Miami Dolphins. Adam enjoyed going running and walking. He loved his shoes and hats, he never had one without the other. He loved music and living life to the fullest. He had the most contagious smile and never failed to make others laugh with his humor. What Adam loved and treasured the most of all were his children and family, his whole heart beat for them. Adam was a father, a loving son, a "Big" brother, a grandson, uncle, nephew, brother-in-law, cousin and loyal friend to many. Adam had the best heart and loved people. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
State
Kentucky State
Springfield, TN
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
City
Springfield, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Blue Eyes#Springfield High School#Franklin#Miami Dolphins#Father#Sister#Jordan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family. "We'll miss him very much,"...