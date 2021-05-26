Adam Todd Duffer, age 31, of Springfield, Tennessee passed away April 21, 2021. Adam was born on September 15, 1989 to Randall Duffer and Tracie Hyten in Springfield, Tennessee. He graduated from Springfield High School class of 2008. He worked hard and passionately loved his job. He grew up deer hunting with his dad and fishing with his granddaddy Ricky. He had his mother's blue eyes. He enjoyed all sports, but his love was football. How proud he was when he played. He was a Vandy fan through and through, but he also loved the Miami Dolphins. Adam enjoyed going running and walking. He loved his shoes and hats, he never had one without the other. He loved music and living life to the fullest. He had the most contagious smile and never failed to make others laugh with his humor. What Adam loved and treasured the most of all were his children and family, his whole heart beat for them. Adam was a father, a loving son, a "Big" brother, a grandson, uncle, nephew, brother-in-law, cousin and loyal friend to many. Adam had the best heart and loved people. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.