Designing democracy on Mars can improve how it works on Earth

IN THE SPRING of 2020, there was a moment of emotional exhaustion (one of many), in which something like hope seemed improbable, maybe even naïve. During the dizzying horror of the Trump reelection campaign and throughout the first wave of COVID-19 deaths, I imagine that the author and professor at the Yale School of Architecture, Keller Easterling, was making final adjustments to her new book, Medium Design (Verso Press, 2021). At that exasperated moment, political activism felt nonetheless urgent, with momentum behind new waves of civil rights protests and in light of the frightening forms of discourse associated with the political right. With an enviable sense of purpose and poise at that disorienting time, Easterling set out to address how we might intervene in the affairs taking place on a heating planet without declaring war, without building up any one enemy, without, even, political dispositions we associate with radicality. Her book is a strong statement of belief, even optimism, in the resources of what she calls the spatial medium, or environment; hence, the title: “medium design.”