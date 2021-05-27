Hints from Heloise: Homemade tomato juice

Dear Heloise: I love tomato juice, but I would really rather make my own so that I know what goes into it. Do I start with tomato paste? — Hattie R., Yuba City, Calif. Hattie, just mix 3 parts water with 1 part tomato paste. If this proves to thick, then make whatever adjustments needed to get the consistency you prefer. Place all ingredients in a blender until smooth, adding any additional salt and pepper that suits your taste buds. You also might want to add other vegetables to your tomato juice when you are mixing things in your blender. — Heloise.