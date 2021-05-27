YCP govt is planning to imprison Raghurama for 7 years: Chandrababu
(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) TDP national president and former CM of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu outraged over the YCP government. He alleged that the YCP leaders are enjoying demonic pleasure by imposing various sections on MP Raghurama Krishnamaraju to imprison him under non-bailable charges for seven years. Chandrababu alleged that Raghurama’s medical report was written in favor of the Andhra Pradesh state government.www.telugubulletin.com