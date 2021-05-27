YCP govt is planning to imprison Raghurama for 7 years: Chandrababu

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) MP Raghurama Krishnamaraju penned a letter to the Army Hospital Commander. Raghurama mentioned in the letter that his leg pain has not abated yet even though he is using pain killers and antibiotics. He said there were fluctuations in his BP. He said that he wanted to be treated under the supervision of doctors. In the letter, Raghurama Krishnamaraju said that some policemen belonging to the state of Andhra Pradesh were spotted near the hospital, contrary to the Supreme Court orders.