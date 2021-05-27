Cancel
YCP govt is planning to imprison Raghurama for 7 years: Chandrababu

By Siddhu
telugubulletin.com
 6 days ago

TDP national president and former CM of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu outraged over the YCP government. He alleged that the YCP leaders are enjoying demonic pleasure by imposing various sections on MP Raghurama Krishnamaraju to imprison him under non-bailable charges for seven years. Chandrababu alleged that Raghurama's medical report was written in favor of the Andhra Pradesh state government.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Govt#Andhra Pradesh#Ycp#Tdp#B Tech Ravi#Non Bailable Charges#Medical#False Charges#Today#People#Demonic Pleasure#Planning
