Obituaries

Rhonda Corter

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhonda Corter, age 55 of LaVergne, TN passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Billy and Margaret Parker Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Wallace. Mrs. Corter is survived by her husband, Charlie...

Charlie Parker
Obituaries
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Rhonda Renae Leeth

Rhonda Renae Leeth, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital. A funeral service for Rhonda Leeth is 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Larry Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home before the funeral service.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Ags Irwin obituary

My friend Ags Irwin, who has died aged 72 from cancer, was one of those characters without whom the arts in the UK would struggle to survive. Working at various times as administrator, fundraiser, general manager, producer and mentor over five decades, Ags brought professionalism to every theatre company with which she was involved – a list of radical theatre/alternative fringe groups that eventually came to form part of the mainstream. Gay Sweatshop (1986-88), Monstrous Regiment (1989-91), Theatre Centre (1990s), London Disability Arts Forum (1997-2005) and Pascal Theatre Company (2000 to the present day) were just a few of the companies where Ags’ expertise, enthusiasm and intelligence provided invaluable back-up.
Culpeper, VApotomaclocal.com

Delphine Garrett Copeland

Delphine Garrett Copeland was born to Viola Garrett and Henry Garrett on March 13, 1965 in Culpeper hospital. Delphine was a daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to all that came into her presence. Delphine would light up any room she entered, she was the life...