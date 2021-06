Almost a month after India opened up its vaccine drive to include people in the age group of 18-45, there is still a long way to go for even a substantial section of the population to even get the vaccine, especially for the ones who don’t have access to technology like CoWin to register for it. Trying to change this narrative, a Hyderabad-based NGO, Sakina Foundation is trying to help them get the essential vaccine. The Chairman of Sakina Foundation, Asif Hussain Sohail has come up with a unique initiative: Mobile vaccination vans. With more than 50 mobile vaccination vans, the NGO is trying to help the homeless, senior citizens and road-side hawkers get the vaccine. All 50 of the mobile vans are stationed at all four zones of Hyderabad, along with Adilabad, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Nirmal districts of Telangana.