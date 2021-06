Apple isn’t the only one that thinks a tablet can replace your laptop. Last month, Amazon released a new version of its Fire HD 10 tablet, and with it, a new “Productivity Bundle” that includes a detachable keyboard case and one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, a subscription service that includes Microsoft’s Office apps. The implication is that Amazon’s tablet—best known until now as an inexpensive media-consumption device—can help you get some work done too. And at $220 for everything, it’s less than half the price you’d pay to buy Apple’s cheapest iPad ($329) and outfit it with a Smart Keyboard ($159).