Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

MediPines AGM100 Wins Medical Design Excellence Award, MDEA 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediPines is pleased to announce that their AGM100 device has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award for Testing and Diagnostic Products in the 2021 Medical Design Excellence Awards. The Medical Design Excellence Awards are an esteemed award program recognizing cutting-edge achievements in medical product design and celebrating the industry's foremost manufacturers designing and engineering groundbreaking medical devices that are changing patient care worldwide.

The MediPines AGM100 stood out as the only respiratory medical device recognized in the "testing and diagnostic" product category. This latest honor provides further validation of the revolutionary approach towards non-invasive gas exchange measurements. "The MDEA program is unique in that jurors take every element of the design and engineering process into consideration while also considering benefits to overall healthcare, thus celebrating the companies that are directly facilitating the transformation of patient care delivery…We are proud to applaud the standout companies that exemplify the best in innovation and are driving continued modernization in the highly complex and rapidly evolving health system. Congratulations to each of the 2021 winners." said Daphne Allen, Editor-in-Chief, MD+DI.

"MediPines is honored by this distinguished MDEA award," stated Steve Lee, CEO of MediPines. "We are delighted that global industry experts are recognizing the need for this kindof innovation in the respiratory field. The MediPines AGM100's intuitive and user- friendly design is already having a tremendous impact on patient care, and we are excited that others recognize the excellence that has been achieved."

To learn more about MediPines and our revolutionary gas exchange analyzer, visit: https://www.medipines.com/product-description/

MediPines AGM100 ®

MediPines AGM100® is the world's first non-invasive gas exchange analyzer. This advanced respiratory monitoring system was designed to rapidly detect respiratory impairment caused by conditions such as COVID-19, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, ARDS, pulmonary edema, and pulmonary embolism. The device is FDA cleared and approved for Health Canada COVID-19 Emergency Use. It provides a comprehensive panel of respiratory measurements including blood oxygen levels, Oxygen Deficit (A-a gradient), P/F ratio, and alveolar oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.

About MediPines

MediPines Corporation is a market leader in respiratory assessment and monitoring of pulmonary gas exchange. The company's founding mission is to advance respiratory medicine.

Contact: Sammy Lee dslee@medipines.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medipines-agm100-wins-medical-design-excellence-award-mdea-2021-301300428.html

SOURCE MediPines

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda#Medical Devices#Respiratory Disease#Innovation#Health Care#Product Category#Medical Experts#Ards#Fda#Medical Product Design#Cutting Edge Achievements#Patient Care Delivery#Global Industry Experts#Health System#Friendly Design#Respiratory Medicine#Congratulations#Ceo#Benefits#Continued Modernization
Related
Watauga County, NCGo Blue Ridge

Nursing Excellence Awards Announced

Nursing Excellence Awards for Watauga Medical Center, Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital, and Appalachian Regional Medical Associates were presented last week during National Hospital/Healthcare Week and National Nurses Week. Jordan (JC) Steinbaugh, RN CEN (Certified Emergency Nurse), was honored at Watauga Medical Center. Debbie Cornett, RN, received the award...
Health ServicesPosted by
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore University Medical Center Receives 2021 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center announced it is a recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence AwardTM. This distinction places the academic medical center among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. This is the second consecutive year Jersey Shore University Medical Center received this recognition.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Design Sustainability Excellence: RainForest Water Wins IF Design Award 2021 In Packaging Design

The most beautiful and sustainable water in the world is winner of the iF Design Award 2021 for the discipline of Packaging Design. HEREDIA, Costa Rica, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 iF Design Awards have just been announced and, for this year's winners in Packaging Design, the focus is not only on outstanding design but those that fully embraced sustainability methods, recyclable materials and reusability.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Aspirational Technology Wins 2021 RISE Award for Innovative Excellence

Aurora Consulting, LLC, a patent strategy firm that specializes in working with science and technology-based startups, announced that Bend-based Aspirational Technology emerged from a closely-contested group of finalists as the first runner-up in the second annual 2021 RISE (Relief for Startup Endurance) Award. The award will help Aspirational Technology secure vital intellectual property rights.
Health Servicesjrmcnd.com

Linderman receives award for Nursing Excellence

During our nation’s pandemic, one nurse put the needs of others before her own. The nurses at Jamestown Regional Medical Center selected Jessica Linderman, registered nurse and surgery center manager, as its 2021 Nora Melvold Paulson Excellence in Leadership Award recipient. Linderman joined the JRMC family in 2018. “Jess is...
Health Servicestribuneledgernews.com

CAMC designated as Center of Excellence for women continence care

May 30—Charleston Area Medical Center was named last week as a Center of Excellence in continence care for women, becoming the only health provider in the state designated as such. Dr. Josh Lohri, with CAMC's Pelvic Floor Center, was also named a Surgeon of Excellence in continence care. Both designations...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Nationwide Access To Ultrafiltration Therapy Possible With Nuwellis And Premier, Inc. Collaboration

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), formerly CHF Solutions, Inc., has been awarded a three-year national contract with Premier, Inc., effective today. The new Aquapheresis category agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Aquadex SmartFlow ®, the gentle fluid management technology developed by Nuwellis.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Kailo Medical Integrates With Medo AI To Standardize Thyroid Ultrasound Practices

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kailo Medical , a healthcare technology company with products that streamline structured reporting in the hospital setting, today announces its integration with Medo, an Artificial Intelligence company dual-headquartered in Singapore and Edmonton. The integration will see Medo Thyroid integrated into Kailo's SonoReview product to make nodule classification quicker, simpler and more accurate, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Envizion Medical wins Frost & Sullivan award

ENvizion Medical announced it has won the Frost & Sullivan 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its ENvue system. Israel-based ENvizion Medical has developed the feeding tube navigation system for accurate enteral tube placement in adult patients as an alternative to the limitations of blind insertions and the radiography-based adjuvant method.
Healthbeckersspine.com

Additive Orthopaedics' 3D-printed total talus replacement implant system acquired

Paragon 28, an orthopedic device company, bought Additive Orthopaedics' 3D-printed total talus replacement implant and pre-operative surgical planning application June 1. The FDA approved the implant for humanitarian use Feb. 17 as the first 3D-printed patient specific talus spacer to treat avascular necrosis. The device includes a preoperative surgical planning application, which is a fully integrated cloud-based communication tool for surgeons and engineers to design the patient-specific implants.
Engineeringmassdevice.com

Lucida Medical gains CE mark for cancer-detection software

Cambridge, UK-based Lucida’s Prostate Intelligence (Pi) software offers a way for radiologists to assess and report MRI imaging studies and support the decision of whether or not to perform a biopsy, while also accurately targeting biopsies where needed, according to a news release. The company touts Pi as capable of...
Mountainside, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Mountainside Medical Center gives awards for excellence

This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE / MONTCLAIR, NJ — To honor nursing staff and team members, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center participates in an annual awards program recognizing those who go above and beyond their normal responsibilities to support the delivery of care to patients. The Nursing Excellence Awards...
FDAPosted by
The Associated Press

Spectrum Solutions Wins Best of State Award for Medical Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Spectrum Solutions, LLC today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Best of State® award in the Science & Technology category for Medical Innovation. Best of State is the gold standard of awards in the state of Utah recognizing outstanding individuals and businesses who achieve excellence in their field. Spectrum received this honor for its SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

The Efficiency of Paperless Healthcare Workflows

Paper documents, such as referrals and patient charts, often create employee workflows that are manual and prone to errors. Replacing paper-based fax with a cloud-based, digital fax solution can eliminate manual processes and improve the efficiency and accuracy of an organization’s clinical and administrative processes. Healthcare organizations all over the country rely on Concord to streamline the way employees engage with faxes and inbound documents, resulting in speedier, paperless workflows…so healthcare employees can spend less time shuffling papers and more time with patients.
Sciencefloridatrend.com

Advent Health University: Where Virtual Training Improves Real Care

Educators at AdventHealth University are transforming the delivery of patient care with equal parts technology, empathy and a focus on the future of medicine. Well before the pandemic, the school was a leader in health care education. By applying science and the practice of whole-person care, they develop medical professionals with uncommon compassion.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Encompass Health Completes Acquisition Of Frontier Home Health And Hospice Expanding Into Three New States

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) - Get Report, a national leader in integrated healthcare services, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Frontier Home Health and Hospice. Effective today, this acquisition adds nine home health and 11 hospice locations to the Company's footprint, allowing the Company to serve markets in Alaska, Montana and Washington, three new states for the Company, and expand its existing presence in Colorado and Wyoming.
Technologyehrintelligence.com

Care Org Co-Develops Health IT For Enhanced Interoperability

UCSF’s partnership with Royal Philips will utilize Philips HealthSuite to leverage artificial intelligence that promotes patient access to personal health information, while supporting UCSF providers through intuitive workflows and clinical decision support. The technology will also allow patients to select providers and access virtual care. The cloud-based platform is slated...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Micron Center for Materials Research wins Excellence in Sustainability award

The Micron Center for Materials Research building was recognized for Excellence in Sustainability in the 2021 Building Excellence Awards presented by the City of Boise. Each year the city partners with Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Idaho to recognize organizations, businesses and individuals that built a new building or completed a building remodel that made Boise safer, more accessible to citizens, featured a unique design or was environmentally sustainable.