Carl Lewis Partners with Silk, Says He’s Been ‘Mostly Plant-Based’ For 25 Years
Legendary track and field athlete Carl Lewis announced that he’s been fueled by a mostly plant-based diet for more than two decades now. The Olympic gold medalist claims that his plant-based diet has helped his performance for the last 25 years, providing him with enough protein to keep up a rigorous athletic lifestyle. In his epic track career, Lewis was a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and won 10 World Championships, ranking him as one of the top athletes of the century. Anyone who watched him run was left in awe.943litefm.com