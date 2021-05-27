Carl Lewis Partners with Silk, Says He’s Been ‘Mostly Plant-Based’ For 25 Years

(BPT) - Collagen is the glue that holds your body together. Whether it's your hair, your skin or your nails, collagen provides the structure your body needs to keep everything intact. That’s one of many reasons it’s been trending so much in recent years. Your body makes it by combining amino acids from foods you eat like chicken, fish, eggs, beans or other dairy products. However, eating collagen-rich foods isn’t always enough to reap all of the health benefits. That’s where supplements can be beneficial.