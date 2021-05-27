Cancel
Carl Lewis Partners with Silk, Says He’s Been ‘Mostly Plant-Based’ For 25 Years

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 6 days ago
Legendary track and field athlete Carl Lewis announced that he’s been fueled by a mostly plant-based diet for more than two decades now. The Olympic gold medalist claims that his plant-based diet has helped his performance for the last 25 years, providing him with enough protein to keep up a rigorous athletic lifestyle. In his epic track career, Lewis was a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and won 10 World Championships, ranking him as one of the top athletes of the century. Anyone who watched him run was left in awe.

