Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Conscious rapper not seeing enough popularity

By Harriette Cole
mainstreet-nashville.com
 6 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that I am compromising my art for the consumer. I’m a hip-hop artist, and I make what I would describe as “conscious rap.” I know that conscious rap is hit-or-miss in 2021, but I’m losing my patience a little. I keep watching rappers with no lyrical depth make hits and get famous for their music when it all sounds lazy to me. My music has heart and soul, and I get little to no support for it. I’ve dabbled in making music that aligns more with the “mumble rap” that I hear on the radio today, but it makes me feel sad and unfulfilled. My art is my passion, and I don’t want to change it, but I don’t want to keep getting ignored. What should I do? — Conscious Rapper.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Rappers#Recreational Marijuana#Soul Music#Famous People#Conscious Rap#Popularity#Artists#Frequent Users#Clarity#Dead Prez#Smoking#Hits#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Amy Winehouse ‘forced to tour when barely conscious’

Amy Winehouse’s best friend claimed she was forced to perform when “barely conscious”. The 27-year-old singer relapsed before her final ill-fated European tour and Tyler James – who was Amy’s best pal since they were teenagers – claims she was put on a plane for the tour despite being “delirious and weak”.
Lynn, MADaily Item

Lynn rapper riffs on pandemic

LYNN — Rather than slowing down, rapper Heger Asenjo — known as Heg — has spent the pandemic creating a new song which he says captures the emotional upheaval and struggles many have experienced over the past year. The song, simply called "Salt," is deeply personal and emotional, he said,...
Musicnewmusicusa.org

The Art of Being True: Liberalism in Music & Stream of Consciousness

[Ed. Note: Today we present our fifth and penultimate installment of excerpts from an anthology of writings by the 12 participants of M³ (Mutual Mentorship for Musicians) in advance of their next round of concerts taking place on June 12 and 13, 2021 under the auspices of the National Jazz Museum (and which have received funding from New Music USA). The anthology, The Art of Being True is edited by author, journalist, and musician Jordannah Elizabeth, entitled The Art of Being True and is published in its entirety on Elizabeth’s website Publik/Private. Back in December, in support of M³’s debut concerts, which were also presented online by the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, we asked all twelve of the initial participating musicians involved in this initiative to write about how mutual mentorship and creative collaboration have affected their artistic process. – FJO]
Relationship Adviceladailypost.com

Emotional Healing: Being Conscious In Relationships

Relationships are a difficult part of life and some of the most magical. For many couples, this last year put new strains within their relationship as there were many transitions, high levels of anxiety, uncertainty, and a new way of being with life as an individual and in relationships. Intimate...
Musicnuevoculture.com

Kali Uchis Drops An Acoustic Version Of “Telepatia”

The very famous Kali Uchis is back with her mega-hit “Telepatia,” but this time an acoustic version of her original piece. The latest version has a slower pace to make it more romantic and chilling. The artist with the newest version could connect with her listeners, thanks to the enticing musical arrangement.
Healthverilymag.com

When She Knew: Nothing To Be Self-Conscious About

“You have nothing to be self-conscious about.”. I was wearing running shorts and a neon athletic t-shirt, makeup-less, hair thoughtlessly pulled into a low ponytail below my helmet, covered in sweat, nearing the end of a 20-mile bike ride. My brother and I had each brought a long-time friend to...
Jacksonville, FLhypefresh.co

Southern Rapper Cico P Releases Fire New “See Me” Video

Jacksonville, Florida rapper Cico P putting on for his hometown in a major way. Returning to the music scene with a fire new visual for his “See Me” single, this southern gem is giving listeners a glimpse into what life was like in his hometown. An emotional slice of Southern rap, “See Me” finds Cico using his drawl and trademark layered vocals to skate atop chirping organs and snarling guitars, alluding to the hardship and losses that made him who he is today.
Relationship Advicepeoriatimes.com

When is enough ever going to be enough?

In today’s world, almost everyone is looking for perfection. Perfection seekers seek the perfect partner, perfect job, perfect life, perfect government, perfect environment, the perfect identity, the perfect society, the perfect everything. Even though perfection seekers think and act from the ends of the bell-shaped curve, they set the bar...
Musicthenerdsofcolor

New Toy Collecting Podcast ‘Shelf Conscious’ Coming Soon

As long time readers of the site and listeners of the podcasts might know, action figures is where my true nerd passion lies. And since I originally got my start in the nerd business as a writer for the legendary ToyFare Magazine, I decided to go back to my roots and create a podcast and YouTube series devoted to my love of toy collecting.
ReligionGenius

​enough for you

Just for you to say you're not the compliment type. I knew from the start this is exactly how you'd leave. And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

DYNOHUNTER at Knew Conscious!

The DYNOHUNTER boys have been itching to get back on stage for you, and this Friday, June 4, is the day! They will be at Knew Conscious in Denver!. DYNOHUNTER are: Clark Smith, tenor sax, keyboards, DJ, percussion; Nic Thornsberry, drums, SPD-SX; and Fred Reisen, bass, synth. (And Reisen is an integral member of the Jaden Carlson Band, an incredible quartet fronted by 20-year-old phenom Carlson.)
Moviescampuslately.com

You won’t be able to see the most popular content on Netflix yet in 2021

Spoiler: Not the superhero Melissa McCarthy movie. Plenty of series and movies have been available on Netflix since January 1, with the streaming provider pouring content at an amazing pace. This is where Kornél Mundruczó debuted a piece of a woman, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, Malcolm and Mary,...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

See Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham Perform Elegant Cover of Sheryl Crow's 'Strong Enough'

Molly Tuttle’s covers EP …but i’d rather be with you, too was a quiet surprise upon its release earlier this month, with the bluegrass singer, songwriter and guitarist interpreting songs like “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with guests like Nathaniel Rateliff. On Thursday, Tuttle released a live performance video of her rendition of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” with Americana songwriter Madison Cunningham.
Lifestylethenerdsofcolor

Shelf Conscious: ‘Schrödinger’s Tigerzord’ with William Bruce West

On the inaugural episode of Shelf Conscious, Keith welcomes fellow collector — and OG NOC — William Bruce West!. Will talks about Mattel’s DC Universe Classics got him back into collecting. He also shares his irrational love for all things Hasbro — particularly Marvel Legends and the Lightning Collection. They also break down the action figure industry’s distribution problem — looking at you, G.I. Joe: Classified — and the toy that got away.
Entertainmentcreativeloafing.com

Rappers Paint and Sip

There is a limited number of seats so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your seat! Hand sanitizer will be provided and social distancing will be enforced. Tickets are non-refundable. In the case of a Covid related cancellation of the event, a paint by number kit will be able to be picked up at Monday Night Garage. Event will be moved online to zoom.
MusicNME

Lion Babe share spellbinding new track ‘Signs’ with Siimbiie Lakew

Lion Babe have shared a spellbinding new track called ‘Signs’ – you can listen to it below. The freshly squeezed slice of R&B is a mesmerising one of a kind sonic that features Ethiopian-raised and Brooklyn-based music artist Siimbiie Lakew. ‘Signs’ arrives a month after the alt-R&B/soul duo – comprised...