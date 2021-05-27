Conscious rapper not seeing enough popularity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that I am compromising my art for the consumer. I’m a hip-hop artist, and I make what I would describe as “conscious rap.” I know that conscious rap is hit-or-miss in 2021, but I’m losing my patience a little. I keep watching rappers with no lyrical depth make hits and get famous for their music when it all sounds lazy to me. My music has heart and soul, and I get little to no support for it. I’ve dabbled in making music that aligns more with the “mumble rap” that I hear on the radio today, but it makes me feel sad and unfulfilled. My art is my passion, and I don’t want to change it, but I don’t want to keep getting ignored. What should I do? — Conscious Rapper.