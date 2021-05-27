Cancel
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Issues Management Update To Shareholders; Company Has Been Moving Forward On Business Plan Despite Delays Caused By The Pandemic

Company Intends To Continue Aggressive M&A Activity To Grow Exponentially And Acquire New Assets To Help Drive Revenues And Shareholder Value in 2021

San Clemente, CA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) today issued a report to shareholders, detailing the key actions that the Company has achieved in this past year and what it means for the company's near and long-term plans for the Company.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the CEO and Chairman of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp from 2019 to present, said: "I want to put in perspective what we have done and why, so our shareholders, potential investors and the market at large, can see the bigger picture and how these pieces of the puzzle fit together."

He continued: "Recently, we announced that we would be opening a facility in the Philippines together with AAJ, who has created the best line of products for the Philippines and the surrounding countries. We said we would be extremely competitive…well, I am announcing that the first facility will be opening in the first week of July… ahead of schedule , delivering the COVID Antigen, COVID Antibody, Dengue Fever, TB, Malaria, and Influenza A & B products directly to the citizens of the Philippines and Pacific Rim who need them… now!

"We also previously had a milestone development which I called, at the time, as: "This could simply be described as nothing short of a Medical Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic Testing for us." It was… and it IS! This can turn into a product which could have global demands… which allows us to enter into the global market with a strong product… followed by the other items we have developed and/or acquired through our M&A activities of the past year… and of the years to come.

"We will either create a worldwide market distribution ourselves or partner with the best of the best on each continent, due to the efficiency and demand for our proprietary products and therapies.

"This past year the Company took a number of actions to evolve to create a solid foundation from which to build out our vision for the Company. These actions have reimagined the Company's path to the future and will, hopefully, substantially increased revenues via aggressive acquisitions… which have now enabled the Company to continue to pursue further acquisitions… all for the benefit of our shareholders."

He concluded: "As a result we've seen an impressive increase in our quarter over quarter reported earnings, and will expeditiously work to help get our medicines to those in need, wherever they are. More to come…"

About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. The Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, and can ramp up to 1 million tests per day. Currently, the Company has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

Media contact: Charles Strongo

Sales@gwhpcorp.com

For more information please go to: www.gwhpcorp.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at  http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzheimers-disease-is-the-leading-cause-of-dementia-alzheimers-diagnostics-attained-by-global-wholehealth-partners-corp-otc-gwhp-as-a-leading-researcher-301285232.html

SOURCE Global WholeHealth Partners Corp

