Mesa Mall in Grand Junction Announces New Hours of Operation

As a kid I used to get nose bleeds all the time growing up, they seemed to not happen as much as an adult but I had a bad one over the weekend. Of course, it had to be at the most unexpected time as I was in the passenger seat of our truck on the way to Arches National Park in Moab. The bloody nose created a 20-minute delay, annoying, but everything eventually worked out. But if you get nose bleeds as I do there are some tips to help them stop or at least reduce your risk of that unexpected nose bleed.