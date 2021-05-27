Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Mesa Mall in Grand Junction Announces New Hours of Operation

By Billy Jenkins
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 6 days ago
Ever since last March, it seems like all we have heard is about businesses struggling with restrictions or guidelines having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are now struggling to find enough employees to keep the doors open but it seems like Grand Junction's Mesa Mall is going in the opposite direction. As we just found out on their website that starting on Friday, June 4th the Mesa Mall will have new expanded hours of operation.

99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Historic Ouray Manor Built in 1890 Has 360 Views + Wine Garden

The historic Ouray Manor was built in 1890 and is now an Airbnb. This Airbnb in Western Colorado has 360-degree mountain views a charming wine garden. Ouray is less than two hours away from Grand Junction and is known as the 'little Switzerland of America.' There's plenty to do at the historic Ouray Manor, from off-roading to ice climbing and more.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Cases of Kennel Cough Reported at Grand Junction Dog Parks

My two rescue dogs are everything to Savannah and me, we often joke about how many decisions are based on the dogs being comfortable. They are our family members so we will always try to keep them safe so when we heard about reports of kennel cough being traced back to dog parks in Grand Junction we wanted to know all the details.
Delta, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Outdoor Heritage and Safety Day in Delta This Weekend is a Big Deal

While I don't remember playing video games or watching television as a kid, I always remember fishing with family or going through hunter's safety with my dad. It's amazing how getting outdoors can create such a longer-lasting memory than staring at a screen. That's why I am so excited to tell you about the upcoming Outdoor Heritage and Safety Day that is taking place in Delta, Colorado this weekend.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Take a Hike: Vote For the Best Hiking Trail in the Grand Valley

National Trails Day is quickly approaching and we want to celebrate by hiking the best trail around. Vote for the best hiking trail in the Grand Valley. National Trails Day is this Saturday, June 5, 2021, and it's all about recognizing the beautiful trails we have all across the nation. According to National Calendar Day, National Trails Day also recognizes the people who develop and maintain trails and encourages people to discover their local trails.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Tips to Stop Summertime Nose Bleeds in Grand Junction

As a kid I used to get nose bleeds all the time growing up, they seemed to not happen as much as an adult but I had a bad one over the weekend. Of course, it had to be at the most unexpected time as I was in the passenger seat of our truck on the way to Arches National Park in Moab. The bloody nose created a 20-minute delay, annoying, but everything eventually worked out. But if you get nose bleeds as I do there are some tips to help them stop or at least reduce your risk of that unexpected nose bleed.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Social Media Buzzing About Grand Junction’s Glacier Ice Arena Having New Owners

Over the Memorial Day weekend, I was trying to stay off social media and just enjoy time with friends in town. It really was a nice break from staring at my phone all weekend but there was some news that was posted on social media that I saw shared multiple times over the extended weekend and that came from a post on the Official Glacier Ice Arena Facebook page stating that ice rink in Grand Junction now has new owners.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Lost Bear Caught Chasing Horses On Colorado Plains

One minute you're in your element surrounded by lush mountains, raging rivers and streams chock full of nourishment for your body and other bear friends, the next minute...you take a wrong turn and end up in a completely foreign land hanging out with some horses in the flatlands. That's exactly what happened to this young bear who somehow wandered from the Rocky Mountains all the way out to the Colorado plains near Limon.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Vaccinated Mesa County Residents Get Chance At Over $45,000

If you are a fully vaccinated resident of Mesa County, you have a chance to win some serious cash. While the state of Colorado is gearing up for a series of $1 million drawings for vaccinated residents, Mesa County is adding some incentive at the local level it hopes will motivate more people to get vaccinated. So far, just 37% of Mesa County residents are fully vaccinated and the goal is to reach 70%. Maybe a cash incentive will help get that number higher.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Grab a Burger in Grand Junction to Celebrate National Burger Day

Everyone loves a big ol' juicy burger, and what a tremendous day it is as we get to celebrate National Burger Day. When you're hungry there is something magical about a big burger with all your favorite toppings. We are lucky here in Grand Junction (also Fruita and Clifton) to have some really good burger joints. To help you celebrate National Burger Day we created a list of the best restaurants around Western Colorado to get a really good burger.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Restaurant Closing After Four Decades of Business

After close to four decades of service to Western Colorado, this Grand Junction fast food restaurant at 1st Street and White will close its doors forever on Memorial Day. I used to go to this restaurant when I was a little kid. Just the other day I sat down with an advisor to start planning for my retirement. This Burger King has been around most of my life. Like many Grand Junction residents, I'm heartbroken.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Top Four Italian Restaurants in Grand Junction According to You

The poll has closed and the results are in, here are the top four Italian restaurants in Grand Junction according to you. We recently asked you to help us find the best Italian food in Grand Junction by voting for the best Italian restaurant. The results are in and we're ready to reveal the best places to get pizza, pasta, and more in Grand Junction.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Zip Line In Grand Junction Should Be Operational By Summer’s End

The rumor we have been hearing for a long time is apparently coming true. It seems like we have been hearing about a zip line coming to Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction ever since the development of the park first began. It sounded cool and it sounded fun, but, would it ever become reality? It looks like the answer is "yes", the zip line is truly coming.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado Ghost Town St. Elmo

Colorado has numerous ghost towns, mostly because of the booming mining industry of the 1800s. One ghost town known as St. Elmo was founded by Dr. Abner Wright who, upon discovering the area, was attacked by a bear and came out the victor of the attack. However, one of his acquaintances, in an attempt to kill the bear, blew off Wright's ear with a gunshot.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Business Serving Sweet Treats Has Generator Stolen

It's always tough to hear this type of news, especially when it's happening in our own community. But we are finding out that there is a Grand Junction business that is really going through a lot right now. The pandemic was one obstacle that no one could have predicted, but now, another unexpected blow took place as their generator was stolen after their business was shut down for the night.