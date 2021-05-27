United Health Foundation Launches $3 Million Partnership With CAMBA, Inc. To Improve Access To Prenatal Care For Brooklyn's Most Vulnerable Residents

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, has launched a three-year $3 million partnership with CAMBA, Inc. to help improve access to prenatal care for underserved and homeless women in Brooklyn. CAMBA, a nonprofit organization that provides holistic social services to New Yorkers in need, will partner with the foundation to reduce maternal and infant morbidity rates, and improve health outcomes among the city's most vulnerable residents.

According to America's Health Rankings' latest Health of Women and Children Data 2020 Update, New York ranks 30th for women receiving adequate prenatal care. The state also ranks 21 st for women with access to a dedicated quality health care provider.

"Expectant mothers in New York's underserved communities often lack access to prenatal and postpartum care, which is essential to treat their distinct health needs," said Dr. Joseph Chiarella, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York. "Our partnership with CAMBA will help expand access to care and address health disparities by adapting maternal care delivery to meet patients where they are."

As part of the new partnership, CAMBA will deploy Community Health Workers (CHWs) to approximately 500 underserved women a year in two family shelters and nine public housing developments in Brooklyn. The CHWs will conduct screenings and health assessments; provide educational workshops; and offer referrals to supportive food and nutrition, breastfeeding, mental health, housing and newborn care services. Funding will also go toward staffing, birth and postpartum doula support and the purchase of mobile medical vans.

"We are grateful to the United Health Foundation for its partnership and generous support of this important initiative," said Claire Harding-Keefe, executive vice president, Homeless and Family Services at CAMBA, Inc. "Together, we will better meet women's critical health needs during and after pregnancy, reduce health disparities and improve maternal and infant health outcomes among many of New York City's most vulnerable residents."

UnitedHealth Group and the United Health Foundation have made significant philanthropic and community investments in New York in recent years, including a $1 million contribution to provide urgent assistance to New York residents experiencing homelessness and food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and $1.3 million in Empowering Health grants to 14 community-based organizations across the state to expand access to care and address residents' social determinants of health. Further, UnitedHealth Group is proud to serve nearly 3.9 million individuals in New York and deliver care through its 36 urgent care centers, ambulatory surgery centers and other facilities across the state.

UnitedHealth Group is committed to improving the health of mothers and newborns, raising awareness for improved maternal health, and reducing the occurrence of avoidable maternal and infant morbidity and mortality. To date, UnitedHealth Group has provided more than $8 million in philanthropic grants to support maternal health. UnitedHealthcare's Healthy Pregnancy and Maternity Support programs provide resources and services to help expectant mothers get the most out of their benefits, make informed decisions, and promote dialogue with care providers. The company is also actively addressing disparities in maternal health outcomes by providing coursework in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Morehouse School of Medicine, and the March of Dimes.

