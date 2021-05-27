Cancel
Moody's Corporation To Present At Investor Conferences

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Report announced today that the company will be presenting at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, as well as the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

On Friday June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

On Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Mark Kaye, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

The presentations will be webcast live. The webcasts can be accessed at Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's (MCO) - Get Report is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

