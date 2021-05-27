Moody's Corporation To Present At Investor Conferences

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Report announced today that the company will be presenting at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, as well as the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

On Friday June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

On Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Mark Kaye, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

The presentations will be webcast live. The webcasts can be accessed at Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

