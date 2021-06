Ozarks Technical Community College will offer an accelerated, four-week construction course this summer to meet the needs of the industry. Students pay nothing to take the class, and financial grants are available for living expenses. The class begins on Monday, June 7, and will meet from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, on the OTC Springfield Campus. Anyone may enroll in the class as long as they are at least 18 years old.