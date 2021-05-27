Letter: Fill out survey to help assess health needs in Cumberland County

City and county government buildings have reopened to the public in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are still required in all facilities, and social distancing is in effect. In-person services had been limited since March 2020 to protect the health of residents and employees. “I am proud of our employees for their dedication to the County’s mission of providing services and how they adapted to the new work challenges during the prolonged pandemic,” said County Manager Amy Cannon. City Hall, the county courthouse and the eight Cumberland County Public Library locations have resumed service. The libraries are open for 45-minute sessions Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 15 minutes before the top of each hour, customers are asked to leave the buildings so staff can clean and wipe down high-touch areas. The libraries continue to offer curbside pick-up service at all branches. Meeting rooms, in-person programming, Book-a-Librarian sessions and the Mobile Outreach Service are not available. The Department of Social Services on Ramsey Street is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Citizens may continue to apply for public assistance programs (Food and Nutrition, Medicaid, Child Care and Work First) remotely without visiting the building. Information on the various ways to apply for assistance is available at ccdssnc.com.