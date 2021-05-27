Cancel
Cumberland County, NC

Letter: Fill out survey to help assess health needs in Cumberland County

Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom now until June 18, members of our community have an opportunity to impact health issues for their families and neighbors for the next several years. The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey is done every three years in most counties, and the most recent survey is now open. The...

www.fayobserver.com
Cumberland County, NC
Health
County
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Government
Cumberland County, NCwkml.com

Cumberland County Now Offering Vaccines for 12-15 Year Olds

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 12 years and older, Cumberland County vaccines are now available for those ages. “The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 to 15, in accordance with new...
Cumberland County, NCFayetteville Observer

Cumberland County schools are addressing students' mental health. Here's how.

A Mental Health Awareness Proclamation was approved by the Cumberland County School District Board last month. “The mission is to celebrate mental health to show support for teachers, for scholars and to strengthen the community in terms of educating all parties, and all stake holders in the awareness of mental health,” said Tara Bratcher, principal of Loyd E. Auman Elementary School.
Cumberland, NCcumberland.nc.us

CDC Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine for 12 – 15 Year Olds

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 to 15, in accordance with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. The first opportunity the Health Department will offer the vaccine to juveniles will be Thursday, May 14, at the clinic at Fayetteville Housing Authority Clinic, 229 Lincoln Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cumberland, NCcumberland.nc.us

Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Meeting Schedule

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon will present the Fiscal Year 2022 recommended budget to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners during a scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse, 117 Dick Street. The recommended budget presentation...
Cumberland, NCFayetteville Observer

Pfizer shots for children: Here's where to go in Cumberland, Bladen, Robeson to get it

Youngsters ages 12 to 15 now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning this week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under the emergency-use authorization, the administration approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday for adolescents, saying the vaccine was safe and effective enough for them. Previously, teens 16 and older qualified for either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine.
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

North Carolina weekly unemployment claims declined last week

New weekly unemployment claims in North Carolina declined last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New claims, which are usually an indicator of layoffs, dropped to 6,709 in the week ending May 8, down from 7,051 the week before, the labor department said.
Fayetteville, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville, Cumberland County residents need to know who cares

Well, now that our Hometown Utility PWC has ceased negotiations with Bernhard Capital, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and his cabal may be back to the drawing board for an alternative plan to raid the coffers of one of the most caring, well-managed and efficient utility companies in the state. On...
Fort Bragg, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Fort Bragg veterinarians partner with Cumberland County Animal Services

Cumberland County Animal Services is collaborating with Fort Bragg veterinarians to perform vital surgical procedures on shelter animals. Working alongside Animal Services employees military veterinarians are volunteering their time to spay and neuter shelter dogs and cats to get them ready for adoption. Veterinarians also perform the same service for some of the feral cats that are part of the department’s Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release program. The program is the most effective and humane option for reducing community cat populations around the county.
Cumberland, NCcumberland.nc.us

Health Department Encouraging Tobacco-Free Communities

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is observing No Menthol Sunday, which is on Sunday, May 16. It’s a national awareness day led by the Center for Black Health and Equity. This year’s theme is ‘A New Day!’ and encourages residents to embrace the opportunity to build tobacco-free communities that are healthy.
Cumberland County, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Local government offices, libraries are open

City and county government buildings have reopened to the public in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are still required in all facilities, and social distancing is in effect. In-person services had been limited since March 2020 to protect the health of residents and employees. “I am proud of our employees for their dedication to the County’s mission of providing services and how they adapted to the new work challenges during the prolonged pandemic,” said County Manager Amy Cannon. City Hall, the county courthouse and the eight Cumberland County Public Library locations have resumed service. The libraries are open for 45-minute sessions Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 15 minutes before the top of each hour, customers are asked to leave the buildings so staff can clean and wipe down high-touch areas. The libraries continue to offer curbside pick-up service at all branches. Meeting rooms, in-person programming, Book-a-Librarian sessions and the Mobile Outreach Service are not available. The Department of Social Services on Ramsey Street is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Citizens may continue to apply for public assistance programs (Food and Nutrition, Medicaid, Child Care and Work First) remotely without visiting the building. Information on the various ways to apply for assistance is available at ccdssnc.com.
Cumberland, NCcumberland.nc.us

Registration Open for the Freedmen’s Bureau Transcription Project

The Cumberland County Public Library, Fayetteville State University, River Jordan Council on African American Heritage and Cumberland County Schools are seeking volunteers for the largest crowdsourcing project sponsored by the Smithsonian Institute. The project’s goal is to help share the Freedmen’s Bureau Transcription Project. The Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of...