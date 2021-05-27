AP govt postponed class X examinations
The AP govt has decided to postpone the class X examinations in the state in the wake of the corona. The exams are scheduled to start on June 7. Till now, the govt has been saying that the tenth class examinations will be held as per the schedule. However, today at the Tadepalli camp office, CM Jagan conducted a review with education officials. On this occasion, Jagan inquired about the feasibility of conducting the examinations.www.telugubulletin.com