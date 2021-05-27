Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Black Enterprise And Executive Leadership Council Partner To Present Town Hall Series Examining Economic Equity And Racial Justice Issues

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise, the premier multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, and The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent global organization focused on developing Black corporate C-suite and board leaders, today announced the launch of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series.

Black Enterprise and ELC partner to champion corporate accountability for DE& ;I efforts 1 year post George Floyd's murder

The Town Hall series consists of seven virtual roundtable sessions featuring top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, civil rights activists and social thought leaders. The roundtable discussions will examine a range of challenges confronting the Black community, with the goal of yielding strategic plans to galvanize Black Americans to act. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, the Town Hall series will kick off on June 10, with "One Year After George Floyd: Has Corporate America Made Good On Its Economic Equity Pledges?"

The sessions seek to advance the state of the Black community, help position Black professionals to gain more C-suite and board positions, increase capital and procurement opportunities for Black-owned businesses and ensure corporate America's accountability to their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The series is one element of a broader partnership that seeks to strengthen The ELC's existing ties with Black Enterprise to promote shared missions and goals focused on elevating Black excellence in business, in addition to driving additional viewership and engagement to the content and resources of Black Enterprise. In addition to The ELC, other major sponsors of the Town Hall Series include Manulife and Apple Inc.

"Corporate pledges of commitment to diversity and inclusion are not new to Black people in corporate America," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "However, the events of the past year, triggered by the killing of George Floyd, have elevated the conversation around fairness, equity and social justice and driven actionable steps to ensure the advancement of Black people by intentional and effective corporate DE&I efforts. If we are to achieve economic equity, we must hold corporate America accountable for making sure that the billions of dollars pledged during the past year in the name of ending systemic racism actually results in systemic change—including actual wealth creation—for Black people both inside and outside of their companies. Our powerful alliance with The ELC will further enable us to achieve this end."

"In alignment with our mission, this partnership with Black Enterprise is a pathway of opportunity for Black executives to positively impact business and our communities," says ELC President and CEO Michael C. Hyter. "It gives us a broad platform to have a national dialogue about a range of issues and challenges facing the Black community today. Ignited by the brutal killing of George Floyd, the racial justice movement is challenging corporate America to confront systemic racism in the workplace. As we continue to recognize the significance of the challenges we face a year after Mr. Floyd's death, we are proud to join forces with Black Enterprise to empower and educate the Black community and Black business leaders along their professional journeys. Creating safe spaces for Black leaders to invest in their own futures is a key component of our commitment to supporting Black business excellence."

Virtual Town Hall Sessions JUNE 10, 2021One Year After George Floyd: Has Corporate America Made Good on its Economic Equity Pledges?

JULY 8, 2021Voter Suppression: How Black Business Leadership Will Protect & Preserve Our Franchise

SEPTEMBER 9, 2021Homeownership & Wealth Building: Creating Pathways to Lasting Black Prosperity

OCTOBER 12, 2021Education: Ensuring No Black Child Will be Left Behind

DECEMBER 3, 2021Black Women: Gaining a Seat at The Table

JANUARY 13, 2022Black Business Development: Achieving Parity in Capital & Contracts

FEBRUARY 24, 2022Criminal Justice Reform: Developing A Fair & Equitable System for All

About The Executive Leadership Council:The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

Black Enterprise, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BEhas provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BEalso produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-enterprise-and-executive-leadership-council-partner-to-present-town-hall-series-examining-economic-equity-and-racial-justice-issues-301300555.html

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Americans#Economic Justice#Economic Reform#Corporate America#Financial Reform#African American#Elc#De#The Town Hall Series#Manulife#Apple Inc#C Suites#Fortune 1000 And#Social Justice#Corporate Executives#Strategic Plans#Global Enterprises#Community#Corporate Boards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyNJBIZ

EY must pay state, create scholarship for women, underrepresented communities

Ernst & Young LLP must pay the state $100,000 and create a $500,000 scholarship program for women and underrepresented populations in the finance and accounting industry to resolve a Division on Civil Rights investigation into its former training program. The training program it used from February 2015 to September 2019...
Minoritiesnationalmortgagenews.com

Judging the past year’s success of racial equality housing initiatives

“If you don't have a clear goal of what you're trying to do, I'm very suspicious.”. Black homeownership programs don’t go beyond lip service without actionable and measurable objectives, Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s chief of membership, policy and equity, explained in an interview. In the wake of...
Minoritiesphennd.org

Director, Racial Equity & Justice, B Lab U.S. & Canada

As the world grapples with a global pandemic, systemic racism, gross human inequality, and climate change, at B Lab we are leaning into our nearly 15 years of experience as drivers of systems change. Our Vision is of an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. Together, we are harnessing the unrivaled capacity of business and the capital markets and putting them to work addressing our greatest challenges: reducing inequality, meeting human needs, addressing the climate crisis, and stewarding our natural resources – at scale. Together with our global community, we are identifying and pivoting to effectively drive strategies for systemic change that are critical to advancing not just a recovery of the global economy but a “reset” of the economy to one where business plays an essential role in solving the social and environmental crises we face.
MinoritiesIBM - United States

The New ROI - The Return on Inclusion

A year after George Floyd’s killing as a pivotal moment and example of the need for racial inequity and justice have become a key focus for society and the workplace. Discrimination and racism continue to challenge diverse represented groups in the workplace. In society today, diverse and faith-based groups are also experiencing an increase in hate, violence and discrimination for which we must continue to speak up for those who are being marginalized.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
TheStreet

FactSet Furthers Racial Equity And Inclusion Efforts By Joining Management Leadership For Tomorrow's Black Equity At Work Certification Program

NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (FDS) - Get Report (FDS) - Get Report, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced it has joined national leadership nonprofit Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT)'s latest cohort of companies committed to becoming MLT Black Equity at Work Certified.
LawMySanAntonio

2021 Greenberg Traurig Equal Justice Works Law Fellows to Tackle Racial, Economic, and Social Justice Issues

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. In the fall of 2021, seven new Greenberg Traurig Equal Justice Works Fellows will commence their two-year fellowships tackling racial, economic, and social justice issues in underserved communities, many in their hometowns. These public interest law fellows join eight from the 2020 class who are entering their second and final year in the program.
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Blavity.org, A New Racial Equity and Social Impact Organization, Sets Mission to Drive, Support and Amplify Black Economic Achievement and Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blavity.org is a new racial equity and social impact organization created by the founders of Blavity, Inc., the leading global media company created by and for Black Millennials and Gen-Z. This start-up turned Silicon Valley success story made headlines when it became one of the few Black-owned companies to raise more than $12 million in venture capital. Now the company has set its sights on helping others do the same.
Raleigh, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Is North Carolina losing interest in racial justice and equity?

The exchange sounded like a caricature of the trouble Black people have being heard in North Carolina. Quanta Edwards and Kimberly Muktarian, who are Black, spoke during a virtual meeting of the Raleigh City Council’s Safe, Vibrant and Healthy Community committee Tuesday to say that black people aren’t being listened to in a city where Black residents make up 29 percent of the population.
Atlanta, GAAlbany Herald

Georgia Power to invest in racial equity, social justice efforts

ATLANTA -- Georgia Power Co. and the utility’s nonprofit foundation announced a $75 million, five-year commitment Monday to advancing racial equity and social justice. The money will support initiatives focused on equity in education, criminal justice and economic empowerment. “At Georgia Power, we’re standing with our communities as, together, we...
Minoritiescaelusgreenroom.com

Franklin Templeton Part of Corporate Call to Action That Announced New Commitments to Improve Economic and Racial Equity in Financial Services Industry and the Economy

Franklin Templeton and fellow members of the Corporate Call to Action: Coalition for Equity & Opportunity (CCA), a corporate social justice initiative launched by the Connecticut Office of the Treasurer in partnership with the Ford Foundation, announced four new commitments to improve economic and racial equity in the financial services industry and the economy at large.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Mayor Turner launches new Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner alongside 13 Black community leaders announced the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. The new initiative has been in the works for over 10 months, and the fund was developed to make a change in the Houston community with the hopes of a "brighter and more equitable future."
NBANBA

RISE, Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, National Urban League host “Beyond Justice” Critical Conversation to offer actionable steps for racial equity, social justice and improving community-police relations

MINNEAPOLIS – RISE, the national nonprofit that uses sport to combat racism and unite diverse communities, is partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and the National Urban League to host a Critical Conversation on Wednesday, May 19, highlighting the impact of systemic racism and actionable steps for achieving racial equity, social justice and improving relations among law enforcement and communities of color.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Press

According to the "Paradigm Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Update: How the Racial Justice Movement is Reshaping Corporate America" report, 69% of Americans believe racial injustice is a problem in the U.S.

New Report Shows Nearly 7 in 10 Americans Think Racial Injustice is a Problem, And Believe They Should Be Able to Talk About it at Work. SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paradigm released a new report that explores how the past twelve months have shaped Americans' views on racial injustice, and what that means for businesses. Paradigm found that the past year has decidedly increased people's awareness of racial injustice, that the majority of people want to see organizations take action on racial injustice, and that people want their own employers to create an inclusive workplace.
Educationala.org

VAL Spotlight Series: Practices of Equity & Social Justice – Maha Kumaran

What does it mean to integrate equity and social justice into our practice and assessment in libraries? Efforts to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion have been a priority of most institutions of higher education for many years now. The ACRL Value of Academic Libraries Committee is charged with helping academic librarians participate in work that is aligned with the mission, vision, and values of their institutions, as well as providing evidence of the value they provide to these institutions.
BusinessCNBC

CNBC Evolve Livestream - Sustainable Future with Executive Leadership Council's Michael Hyter

On May 18th, Leslie Picker leads a CNBC Evolve livestream conversation exploring building a sustainable future, revealing how global organizations are focusing on ESG efforts and transforming for the future. One year after the death of George Floyd and calls for racial equity and justice, we ask if companies are holding true to their commitments - with measurements to back it up - with Executive Leadership Council (ELC) CEO Michael Hyter.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving Chamber's Technology Leadership Council Announces the 2021 Innovation Awards Presented by Trend Micro

The Innovation Awards is an annual competition, hosted by the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce Technology Leadership Council, for high school students in Irving, TX. The competition is meant to spur innovation, inspire creativity and empower students to passionately pursue their dreams. Congratulations to this year's winners!. 1st Place and...