Clemson, SC

Clemson Looking to Add One More Offensive Linemen in 2022

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 6 days ago

The first two commitments the Tigers landed for 2022 came from offensive linemen and highly-touted players at that.

Colin Sadler, a 4-star local prospect from Greeneville, is one of the best players in the state of South Carolina, one of the top tackle prospects in the country, and a Top-200 player overall.

The future SI All-American candidate committed to Clemson last November and had offers from most of the major programs across the country including Alabama, Penn State and Oklahoma.

Blake Miller, out of Ohio, is another 4-star tackle that committed to the Tigers late last year and was the first verbal pledge of the class. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound player chose the Tigers over Ohio State.

The addition of those two players gives the Tigers a solid pair of offensive line commits and the coaches will very likely add at least one more to the class.

However, while a high number of potential prospects are expected to camp at Clemson in June, there hasn't been a whole lot to report on when it comes to 2022 offensive linemen.

At one time it was thought that Clemson would be in on 4-star Julian Armella out of Miami, but by all appearances, the Tigers have cooled on the 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle.

3-star tackle Chase Sweigart is expected to camp with the Tigers but has not been offered as of yet. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound player from Chapin has a handful of offers, but Virginia Tech is the only Power-5 school to extend one.

Falentha Carswell, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound tackle prospect is expected to camp at Clemson in June but didn't play football last season, choosing to focus his efforts on the basketball court. Carswell is very raw and would project to be more of a project-type player.

Another player to keep an eye on is Mason Johnstone. The 6-foot-7 tackle prospect from Greeneville has already received an invite to Clemson's Elite Retreat and will camp with the Tigers in June.

Johnstone recently picked up an offer from BYU and is starting to hear from a number of Power-5 schools that are interested in getting him on campus this summer. The Tigers have already offered him a spot as a Preferred Walk-On.

Clemson, SC
