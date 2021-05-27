The importance of confidence in football – and how to cultivate it

The biggest day of the English footballing calendar arrives on Saturday as Chelsea face Leicester City in the 140th FA Cup Final. It may not necessarily carry the same lustre as it once did and it was notable that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel described Wednesday's Premier League meeting between these two teams, fourth and third in the Premier League respectively, as akin to another final. Still, for both fanbases and squads, victory at Wembley Stadium would be cause for jubilation and would crown impressive seasons for the two clubs.