5 ideas for backyard fun

As Father's Day fast approaches, you may be wondering how you can celebrate your ol' man, especially if you can't get together in-person or if you're not ready to gather everyone indoors quite yet. The past year has given us all a bit of practice when it comes to socially distant gatherings—what, with all the virtual birthday parades and virtual happy hours happening—and you can apply some of that remote revelry know-how to this year's Father's Day celebrations, too. For easy together-apart fun, choose an activity or game everyone loves you can easily play over Zoom. Or you can keep it really simple—dads aren't typically big into pomp and circumstance—with a tandem viewing of a favorite movie about dads. (For the record, anything starring Steve Martin gets our vote, although Chevy Chase is a very close second.)