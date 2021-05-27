Cancel
Music

5 ideas for backyard fun

By StatePointe
mainstreet-nashville.com
 6 days ago

Whether you’re hosting a get together or just want to keep everyone in your household entertained, it’s the best time of year to take the fun outdoors. Check out these five ideas for backyard fun for people of all ages:. • Create a waterpark: Avoid traffic and crowds and cool...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com
LifestyleStar Courier

Looking for some fun weekend activities ? Here's some ideas...

Food will be provided by Hill Church, you bring supplies for fishing and camping. Police escort down interstate 80. Groups will be joining the parade from every exit. Let's make a statement, We back the blue!. Time: 3 PM. Price: Free. Location: Chi-Town Harley Davidson. 17801 S. LaGrange Road, Tinley...
Monroe, IANewton Daily News

Fun and fancy

Tables clothes, bouquets of flowers, tea lights, Friday lunches at Monroe Elementary have been getting fancy. For the last several weeks, Fancy Friday has been a highlight for students letting them have their meal surrounded by some of the finer things in life. “The teachers on lunch duty called for...
KidsPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Creating A Kid-Friendly Backyard

As the weather warms up, families will find themselves spending more time outdoors playing in their backyards. However, it is almost impossible to have a good time when you’re dodging dog poop landmines and patches of dead grass. You must create a child-friendly backyard and a fun space for your...
Follansbee, WVWeirton Daily Times

Outdoor fun

Many listened to the Pittsburgh Jazz Quartet, a group whose members include Follansbee native Lou Casini; and partook of lunch served up by Martoni’s Fire Baked Pizza and snacks sold by Moe’s on Main outside the Follansbee City Building Wednesday. It was the first in a series of Wild and Wonderful Wednesdays scheduled for the site each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Revival Chili food truck is slated to appear there next week, while a special breakfast appearance by the Hot Bunz food truck is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Lifestylecountryliving.com

15 Fun Virtual and Outdoor Father's Day Ideas

As Father's Day fast approaches, you may be wondering how you can celebrate your ol' man, especially if you can't get together in-person or if you're not ready to gather everyone indoors quite yet. The past year has given us all a bit of practice when it comes to socially distant gatherings—what, with all the virtual birthday parades and virtual happy hours happening—and you can apply some of that remote revelry know-how to this year's Father's Day celebrations, too. For easy together-apart fun, choose an activity or game everyone loves you can easily play over Zoom. Or you can keep it really simple—dads aren't typically big into pomp and circumstance—with a tandem viewing of a favorite movie about dads. (For the record, anything starring Steve Martin gets our vote, although Chevy Chase is a very close second.)
RelationshipsPosted by
DFW Community News

Fun Summer Ideas For Activities

Summer is here! Don’t let your kids be bored this summer! Get moving and be creative. Here are some Crazy Cool Summer Ideas!. Every time the summer months come around, my kids tend to get kind lazy and whiny. Forget summer camp, you’ll definitely want to try out some of these super awesome summer activities for kids!
Food & Drinksfranklinshopper.com

4 Tips for Backyard Barbecue Success

When the weather warms up, the opportunities to enjoy more time outdoors increase. For many people that means firing up the grill to cook dinners in the backyard and also to host friends and family for outdoor gatherings around the patio. Barbecuing is enjoyed around the world and is especially popular in the United States, where even presidents have touted the virtues of cooking outside. Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter and even Ronald Regan hosted barbecues with tasty grilled or smoked food during their terms.
Day, FL247moms.com

Day 4 – DIY Backyard Ker-Plunk Game {100 Days of Summer Fun}

One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is playing backyard games with my family, especially classical games like Ker-Plunk!. Play your home DIY Backyard Ker-Plunk Game in your own backyard. This game is going to have everyone having a great time. Follow this step by step guide...
Interior DesignPosted by
SPY

Have Some Fungi Fun With These Mushroom Home Decor Ideas

It seems like there’s always some new wacky home decor trend that everyone is participating in. Suddenly you’re seeing it everywhere, and while you may resist at first, you always end up wanting to get in on the fun. Right now, that trend is mushroom home decor. No, not actual...
Grocery & Supermaketvegancuts.com

8 Fun Vegan Picnic Ideas Everyone Will Love This Summer

Looking for the best vegan picnic ideas? We’ve got your covered. Gather the blankets, sunscreen, and coolers – summer is here. Vegan picnics are the ultimate vibe, combining good weather, fresh air, and delicious vegan finger food to share with your friends and loved ones. The team at Vegancuts is...
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Horseshoes Sets for Good Old-Fashioned Backyard Fun

Horseshoes isn’t the most modern game, nor is it the most complex. That doesn’t make it any less fun, though. The classic lawn game has stood the test of time because it’s easy to set up and play yet brings a ton of enjoyment. That’s why it’s worthwhile having a horseshoes set in your collection.
Visual Artpicturecorrect.com

Backyard Photography Tips

One of the most common questions I am asked at workshops is where I go to get my reference photos. Most people assume that I travel far and wide to get my shots. This is true; I do travel as much as I can, but the bulk of my photo archive comes from places photographed within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of my home. Good reference photos for your art are just outside your front door; you just have to open your eyes and look—really look!
Home & GardenPosted by
1420 WBSM

The SouthCoast’s Best Backyards

The weather has been absolutely amazing lately and you know everyone just wants to be outside enjoying it. Parks and beaches are already filling up fast and the relaxing restrictions means even more people out and about everywhere this summer. But as the crowds pack in, you maybe want to...
Michiana, MIabc57.com

YMCA to offer 'backyard' swim lessons

NILES, Mich. – The YMCA of Greater Michiana is kicking off the summer season with backyard swim lessons. Certified instructors of the Y teach lessons in the comfort and convenience of homeowner’s pools. The program focuses on instilling confidence for people of all ages when surrounded by water. Specifically, water...
KidsAZFamily

Create a backyard staycation with these toys

CHALK ALIVE (HORIZON GROUP USA) ● Kids can create drawings that come alive! This sidewalk chalk. transforms into an exciting augmented reality experience. ● Use the six included chalks to color in the three character. stencils. ● Then, download the free, interactive Chalk Alive mobile app. (Android and iPhone compatible),...
Gardeningksl.com

Backyarding: This DIY greenhouse is what backyard dreams are made of!

A light, airy greenhouse in the backyard is fun to fantasize about. With a little motivation and DIY knowledge, one woman built this pretty structure in her backyard! Some vintage windows, some reclaimed wood, plus a little math and this project took shape. Karissa Cross shares the process of building...
CelebrationsPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Fun Friday

Memorial Day weekend finally has arrived and there is plenty to do this weekend in the Coastal Bend. A staple of the Texas film scene is making his way to the Coastal Bend on Friday. You may know him from Amazon Prime or Netflix. Jay Lafarr will be at Sal's Bronx Pizza for the comics live set from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets.