Yes, the jury is still out; it is still deliberating. But, on what? On a lot of things. Let's start with the COVID-19 pandemic. First, the good news: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that Americans who have been fully vaccinated (two shots) don't have to wear masks indoors or out. But some Americans have refused to be vaccinated. To date, America has lost almost 600,000 people to the COVID-19 virus. If that is success, I would hate to see failure. There probably will be other pandemics and crises. Will we be better prepared for them?