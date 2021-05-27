Cancel
If You're Looking For Something To Test Your Creativity On The Grill This Memorial Day Weekend, Try This Grilled Half-and-Half Pizza With Pillsbury™ Refrigerated Classic Pizza Crust.

This Memorial Day weekend is extra special for many, it is not just the official start of grilling season, but also the first time that many friends and families will be gathering in more than a year. A recent survey 1 showed that many consumers said they will be buying fresh food and cooking more than they did before the pandemic. Additionally, 7 out of 10 consumers say 2 they will keep cooking at home after the pandemic.

If you're looking for something to test your creativity on the grill this Memorial Day weekend, try this Grilled Half-and-Half Pizza with Pillsbury™ refrigerated classic pizza crust. (Photo: Business Wire)

With CDC guidance stating that friends and family can gather safely, what better way to get everyone back together than a Memorial Day barbecue. But, since many people have not cooked for a crowd recently, General Mills wanted to share easy recipes that will be instant crowd pleasers with your friends and loved ones.

"We're anticipating this Memorial Day Weekend will be extra special as people reconnect with their loved ones in person after over a year of video reunions," said Jeanine Bassett, vice president of consumer and market intelligence for General Mills. "And we expect that people will want to spend more time with their guests than in the kitchen, so recipes that can be made in advance will be a big hit."

While we know that hamburgers and hot dogs are traditional barbecue fare, here are some additional quick and easy recipes that the whole family will love:

  • The tangy and protein-packed Cowboy Caviar Pasta Salad, made with Betty Crocker™ Suddenly Salad™ classic pasta salad mix. It's easy to make ahead so you can spend extra time catching up with friends.
  • If you're looking for something to test your creativity on the grill, try this Grilled Half-and-Half Pizza with Pillsbury™ refrigerated classic pizza crust.
  • The Grilled Picnic Taco Nachos are super simple if you're in a pinch - or, if you have to bring a dish to someone else's event. Just bring the ingredients along and assemble it there!
  • For an extra gooey and delicious summer treat, the Mini S'mores Bowls will satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.
  • And if you're looking for a sweet and salty snack mix or light dessert, this Apple Strawberry Chex Trail Mix does the trick. Plus, it's gluten-free!

For more ideas and recipes for this Memorial Day Weekend and beyond, head to bettycrocker.com/recipes/preparation/grill-recipes or pillsbury.com/recipes/meal-course/grilling.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

1 https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/consumer-business/articles/food-service-restaurant-business-trends-post-covid.html 2 https://www.fooddive.com/news/survey-7-in-10-consumers-say-they-will-keep-cooking-at-home-after-the-pand/593532/

