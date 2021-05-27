Cancel
Business

Technomic Shares April TIndex Number, Revealing Steady Performance Improvement For U.S. Foodservice

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released the April TIndex (Technomic Index), an index that provides a benchmark to help analysts and industry leaders track the health of the foodservice industry in the United States.

"For the month of April, the TIndex increased to 94.6 from 94.1 in March, showing strengthening results especially within the restaurant segments," explains Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Technomic. "This represents the continued performance improvement and recovery of the industry as states and the CDC are loosening restrictions nationwide."

  • April 2021 TIndex (current): 94.6
  • March 2021 TIndex: 94.1
  • February 2021 TIndex: 86.1
  • January 2021 TIndex: 82.2

For comparison, the TIndex in April 2020, while the U.S. was still in its early struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, was 49.1, which means overall foodservice sales increased by almost 93% over April 2020 but were only 5.4% smaller when compared to April 2019.

TIndex is Technomic's index on the total U.S. industry, reported monthly, comparing performance to the same month in 2019. TIndex includes inflation and allows for industry growth analysis on a year-over-year basis for the same month. It offers a unique way to track the foodservice industry, built using a variety of datasets, including operator transaction, consumer visit tracking and distributor sales information. The data is then weighted and evaluated to align with a representation of the total foodservice industry.

Bookmark this webpage to get the latest TIndex at the end of every month: https://www.technomic.com/about/markets

Press inquiries, Technomic: Clare Toledo, (312) 506-3835, ctoledo@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technomic-shares-april-tindex-number-revealing-steady-performance-improvement-for-us-foodservice-301300359.html

SOURCE Technomic

