Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FibroGen To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual healthcare conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time
  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact: FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:Michael Tung, M.D.Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations mtung@fibrogen.com

Media:GCI Health FibroGenMedia@gcihealth.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Investors#Clinical Development#Global Development#Media Company#Fgen#Fibrogen Fibrogen Inc#Hif#Ckd#Roxadustat#Mds#Cia#Ipf#Gci#Biology#Report Today#Hypoxia Inducible Factor#Innovative Medicines#Chronic Kidney Disease#Dmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that members of management will participate in the virtual 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 and will present at the 2021 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am (eastern time).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Amgen To Webcast Investor Meeting At ASCO 2021

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4, 2021. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's clinical development team, will discuss clinical data being presented on the Company's recently FDA-approved KRAS G12C inhibitor LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), anti-FGFR2b antibody bemarituzumab and delta-like ligand 3-targeting half-life extended bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE ®) tarlatamab.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Class Action Lawsuit Deadline: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FibroGen, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report ("FibroGen") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from October 18, 2017 through April 6, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Barbara Bunger, PhD As Vice President, Clinical Development

SANTA FE, N.M., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Barbara Bunger, PhD as Vice President, Clinical Development. In this newly created position, Dr. Bunger will be responsible for designing and executing the clinical development plan to achieve FDA premarket approval (PMA).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MorphImmune, Inc. Appoints Ronald Martell As President And CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MorphImmune, Inc., a private platform company that is advancing a highly specific targeting technology that uses a ligand-linked payload to reprogram the immune system, announced the appointment of Ronald Martell as the company's President and CEO effective April 12, 2021. A serial entrepreneur,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Repare Therapeutics To Participate At The 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 42 nd Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Can-Fite To Present At BIO Digital International Convention & Conduct One-on-One Meetings With Potential Partners On June 10-18, 2021

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company's Vice President of Business Development Dr. Sari Fishman will present at the BIO Digital International Convention and participate in one-on-one meetings with potential licensing and distribution partners on June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021. Over 3,800 delegates from 2,300 companies are registered for BIO One-on-One Partnering.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brad Dahms As Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company shaping the future of targeted oncology by developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Brad Dahms as Chief Financial Officer. "Brad brings more than a decade of financial, business development, and strategic capital markets leadership...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cidara To Present At Mycology 2021 Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will virtually present highlights from pre-clinical through Phase 2 clinical trial data evaluating rezafungin, Cidara's novel, once-weekly echinocandin, for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal disease at the Mycology 2021 Conference, which takes place online from June 11-12, 2021.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia To Present At The LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference On June 8, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular and pulmonary cell based therapies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Peter Altman will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 - 10.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

PharmAbcine To Present At The BIO Digital International Convention 2021

DAEJEON, South Korea, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company will participate in BIO Digital International Convention. The company will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered pharmaceutical companies to look for business and development partnerships. The event will be held virtually from June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The ODP Corporation To Present At Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The ODP Corporation (ODP) - Get Report, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, announced that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, D. Anthony Scaglione, will present at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 9 th, at approximately 9:40 am (ET).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

StepStone To Present At The Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments And CRE Conference

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, Co-CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategic Planning, are scheduled to present at the virtual Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:15 pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team With Three Strategic Hires

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today it has appointed Jeff Cruikshank as Vice President, Sales; Denise Strauss as Vice President, Marketing and New Product Strategy; and Angela Woods as Vice President, People and Culture.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Phunware Holds Fireside Chat With CNBC And Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN ) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari, tomorrow, June 3 rd at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Polcari to discuss Phunware's outlook for 2021 and provide further details on its go-to-market strategy that focuses primarily on indirect channel partners.