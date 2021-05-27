Cancel
Emerging Markets Report: A Whole New Level

By GlobeNewswire
ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some time we've covered the successes and progression of Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (RACMF:OTCQB) a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement.

One of the major positives with Loop has been an IoT Marketplace partner relationship with Canadian telecommunications behemoth, TELUS. It was affirming for us to see Loop affiliated and working with such a major player.

That impressive association just went to the next level, perhaps exponentially, as Loop just announced a multi-year reseller agreement with TELUS in which TELUS will be selling Loop solutions directly to their national customer base as a TELUS product.

Per the agreement, TELUS, which took down $15.5 billion in annual revenue in 2020 and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security, will provide marketing, pre-sales, and sales services for Loop products. This will allow Loop to scale and grow the business much faster through a trusted partner. Telus will also provide service and support for Loop products, which will help Loop cut costs as it reduces the investments that Loop will need to make to build out a service and support infrastructure.

In addition, Loop immediately will see these long term benefits:

  • Direct access to the large, national network of TELUS clients
  • Immediate access to the large, national TELUS sales & support team
  • TELUS reputation and status as a trusted national supplier
  • Accelerated sales growth with limited increase to infrastructure
  • Multiple-Year commitment and long-term sales visibility

It is hard to fully convey the potential size and scale of this opportunity and its actual impact will be told in Q's and K's. It is undeniable that this is massive for all the aforementioned reasons.

But it is very, very clear that Loop Insights just took their business to a whole new level.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $250,000 by Loop Insights, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLCFlorida Office390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300Orlando, FL 32801E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.comWeb: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

