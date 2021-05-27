Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Broadwind Announces Completion Of At-The-Market Equity Program

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

CICERO, Ill., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (BWEN) - Get Report, a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced the completion of its previously announced at-the-market equity program.

On March 9, 2021, Broadwind announced that it had entered into an equity distribution agreement under which the Company may sell from time to time through Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC up to $10 million of common stock under the Company's effective "shelf" registration statement (the "Registration Statement") on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248107), including the related prospectus and prospectus supplement.

As of May 26, 2021 the Company had sold an aggregate of 1.9 million shares of common stock, resulting in net proceeds of $9.7 million, thereby completing the program.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward looking statements"—that is, statements related to future, not past, events—as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "may," "plan" and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following, many of which are, and will be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: (i) the impact of global health concerns, including the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (ii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iii) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (iv) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; (v) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions, and the impairment thereto by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (vi) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (vii) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security, including with respect to any remote work arrangements implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (viii) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (ix) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog; (x) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (xi) the economy, including its stability in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiii) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xiv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xv) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvi) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xvii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an "ownership change" under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xviii) our ability to utilize various relief options enabled by the CARES Act, including our ability to receive forgiveness of the PPP Loans; (xix) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; and (xx) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (BWEN) - Get Report is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Securities#Trading Securities#Securities Trading#Health Equity#Equity Markets#Broadwind Announces#Company#Market Price#Acquisitions#Stock Price#Business Units#Net Proceeds#Common Stock#Revenue#Global Markets#Industrial Markets#Financial Markets#Energy Industry#Ill#Capital Expenditures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Industrystockdaymedia.com

Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion and Hiring of Graphite Products Manage (GPHOF)

2021 Core Drilling Program is Planned to In-Fill and Expand Graphite Resources at Largest Known and Highest-Grade Graphite Deposit in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) (“Graphite One” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to execute a 2021 Drilling Program (the “2021 Drilling Program”) at its Graphite Creek Property located near Nome, Alaska.
Agriculturemodernreaders.com

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Adecco Group Inc (AHEXY)

(Bloomberg) -- Evidence of the impact of Covid-19 on European companies is flowing through their first-quarter earnings reports, with warnings from eyewear makers, semiconductor... Adecco Group AG 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation. Adecco Group AG 2020 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation. European stock markets have...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Relisting Of Weatherford's Ordinary Shares On NASDAQ

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) (" Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") has approved its application for the relisting of Weatherford's ordinary shares on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "WFRD", effective with the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million. Shares of RADCOM stock traded...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen Completes Acquisition Of Alliance Healthcare Businesses

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) - Get Report today announced the completion of its acquisition of the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance's Alliance Healthcare businesses for $6.275 billion in cash, subject to a customary working capital and net debt adjustment, and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock. "We are excited to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RIV Capital Sells New Brunswick Property For $4 Million

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. (" RIV Capital" or the " Company") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) today announced that it has closed an agreement with The Tweed Tree Lot Inc. (" TTL"), a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth"), to sell a property located in Fredericton, New Brunswick in exchange for a cash payment of $4 million.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lumen Announces Proposed Private Offering Of Senior Notes

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (LUMN) announced that, subject to market conditions, it plans to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of fixed-rate, unsecured Senior Notes (the "New Notes") in a proposed private offering that will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Paladin Energy Limited To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Paladin Energy Limited (ASX: PDN; OTCQX: PALAF), a company which develops and operates uranium mines and also owns a large global portfolio of uranium exploration and development assets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Paladin Energy Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zepp Health Corp. Self-Branded Product Line Ranked No. 4 In First Quarter Global Shipment

BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that its Amazfit and Zepp-branded products were among the top four in global shipment for the first time in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

McDermott Completes KG-D6 Satellite Cluster Project

HOUSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced it has completed work on Reliance Industries Limited KG-D6 Satellite Cluster Project, off the east coast of India. "McDermott's work on the KG-D6 R and Satellite Cluster Projects included many firsts, including the deepest pipelay in India at 6,069...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Renren Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F

BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (RENN) - Get Report ("Renren" or the "Company") today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report was filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Provention Bio Announces The Grant Of Inducement Awards

RED BANK, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 40,000 shares of common stock. The stock options were granted without stockholder approval as inducements, material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Company's compensation committee of the board of directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ucommune Announces Merger With Guangdong Wanhe To Promote Carbon Neutrality And Eco-friendly Office Environments

BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd. (UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced it has signed a merger agreement (the "Agreement") with Guangdong Wanhe Green Technology Co., Ltd ("Guangdong Wanhe"), an eco-friendly and intelligent space renovation service provider in China, on May 31, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brad Dahms As Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company shaping the future of targeted oncology by developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Brad Dahms as Chief Financial Officer. "Brad brings more than a decade of financial, business development, and strategic capital markets leadership...
Gainesville, GAPosted by
TheStreet

Recro Expands Capabilities For Growing Clinical Trial Services (CTS) Offerings

GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro"; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it has expanded the clinical capabilities of the company's growing Clinical Trial Services (CTS) offerings. Included among the newly added CTS capabilities are clinical-scale sachet and blister packaging for clinical trial pharmaceuticals.