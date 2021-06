The Philippines still hasn’t been able to start its recovery from COVID-19, with cases still emerging that are hindering the relaxation of health restrictions. Metro Manila is still under modified quarantine, and will be until the middle of the month, which means casino revenue will still be under expectations. The biggest benefit can be offered by the online gaming segment, but only if the right infrastructure is in place. That’s why, according to Bloomberg, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would establish tax rates for online casinos.