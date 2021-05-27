Mark Penn Comments On The Pending Stagwell And MDCA Combination

Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") today released comments by Mark Penn, the CEO and Chairman of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC") (MDCA) - Get Report and the Managing Partner of Stagwell, highlighting the merits of the pending MDC and Stagwell combination. The comments were posted to BusinessWire and on LinkedIn.

In his comments, Mr. Penn notes that, "The market has spoken: Stagwell and MDC Partners are better together" and that the "the combined entity has the prospect of strong growth and that growth can extend into the foreseeable future."

The full text of his comments are as follows:

To Interested Parties:

The market has spoken: Stagwell and MDC Partners are better together.

A vote for this combination is a vote for a better future for MDC, for its thousands of employees and for stronger returns to its investors.

MDC Partners and Stagwell have both reported their results for 2020 and for the first quarter of 2021. No question that MDC is bouncing back from the lows of the pandemic and we have managed costs effectively even as the company lost 13% of its revenue last year. Stagwell made it through the pandemic with significantly higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA despite several divisions in the travel and entertainment area still suffering from the pandemic. The results enabled MDC to reaffirm its standalone guidance and to reaffirm guidance for 2021 assuming the combination with Stagwell occurs in the Second Quarter. The combined company would start off with over $2 billion in revenue and over $350 million in adjusted EBITDA, including synergies.

Stagwell brings some unique, high-value contributions to this partnership. First, its greater concentration of higher growth digital services means that after years of shrinkage of MDC, the combined entity has the prospect of strong growth and that growth can extend into the foreseeable future, fundamentally revaluing the company. Stagwell's stronger balance sheet drops the leverage ratio to 3.2x, enabling the combined company to secure long-term financing at rates that are estimated to save $20 million per year. Other cost savings should be worth an additional $30 million to the combined company. A new digital products division based on Stagwell's engineering team will generate valuable SaSS revenue. And Stagwell's higher free cash flow generation combined with low deferred acquisition costs (just $15 million), will enable the combined company to invest in growth, and possibly to even return capital to shareholders.

MDC brings some fantastic creative assets to the table and we've worked hard to build a new economic model with stronger margins and tighter cost controls. In recent years, however, MDC required two infusions of cash. One of those infusions came from Stagwell, which stepped in and had confidence in MDC when no one else did. No amount of cost-cutting, however, can offset the long-term headwinds faced by purely creative assets, with the disruption caused by the accelerated shift from TV advertising to data-based online marketing.

But together, Stagwell and MDC will see a new day of opportunity, growth and value. Together, they will be the first platform in 50 years ready to take on the "big four" that dominate the industry and who hold over $60 billion of marketing service work because of their size and reach. Together, this new company will merit the additional Wall Street coverage, market attention and liquidity that all investors are seeking.

I have done my best to maximize value for all. Stagwell is MDC's largest shareholder and has a vision that, I think, can provide all shareholders with great returns. The market appears to agree: since the day Stagwell proposed this combination, MDC's stock has increased four-fold. Don't be misled by crafty hedge funds — be sure to read the statement of support from the Special Committee of the Board: https://bit.ly/2TcQIWC.

If you have confidence in the direction of the company and the new management in the last two years, then I hope you will vote FOR to the combination.

Sincerely,Mark Penn

ABOUT The Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell's high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media.

