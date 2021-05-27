Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

No remains found in 1968 UK case linked to late serial killer West

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British police investigating the 1968 disappearance of a teenage girl who was a suspected victim of one of the country’s most notorious serial killers, Fred West, have failed to find any remains in their latest search. Gloucestershire Police said earlier this month they had launched an investigation...

943jackfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killers#Uk#Human Remains#The Killers#City Police#Uk#Reuters#Gloucestershire Police#The Clean Plate#British Police#Prison#London#Horrors#Documentary#Family Liaison Officers#Reporting#Reparation Work#Home#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Related
Violent CrimesSFGate

Fuller picture emerges of suspected serial killer in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fuller picture began to emerge Friday of the apparently affable 72-year-old former butcher who hacked up one woman in the basement of his home, and is suspected of killing many others. The stocky, short suspect has been identified only as “Andrés” under Mexican laws protecting...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Fred West: No human remains found in Gloucester cafe search for suspected victim Mary Bastholm

No human remains have been found during the search of a Gloucester cafe for Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West, according to police. An excavation at The Clean Plate began last week in connection with the teenager’s disappearance more than five decades ago. Mary used to work at the Pop-In Cafe on the same site on Southgate Street in Gloucester, where West was a regular customer. The cafe sits less than two miles away from the bus stop where the 15-year-old was last seen in 1968. Gloucester Police said on Thursday that excavation work at...
Violent Crimesworldnewsera.com

Family of Fred West victim ‘very sad’ her remains weren’t found in cafe dig

The family of a missing teenager suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West have said they are ‘very sad’ that her body was not recovered when police dug up the café where she worked. Mary Bastholm, 15, who was last seen alive in January 1968, worked as a waitress at the Pop-In café, which was located at the same site the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester. Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 while awaiting trial accused of 12 murders of women and girls, knew Mary and was a known customer of the cafe. Gloucestershire Police began excavation work at the café earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar. Forensic archaeologists identified a number of structural anomalies down there, including six voids in the floor which warranted further exploration. But in an update on Thursday, a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: ‘Excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found. ‘Mary’s family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers.’ Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden expressed his condolences to Mary’s family. He said: ‘Everybody working on this is disappointed that we did not find Mary, allowing her family finally to lay Mary to rest after over 50 years was absolutely the most important reason for this excavation. ‘Our thoughts are with Mary’s family, who’s continued dignity over recent week and over many years before has been absolutely humbling. ‘I am now confident that Mary is not buried in the cellar of the cafe, and I hope that eliminating this location will bring some small comfort to her family.’ Mary’s family said they are ‘still very sad’ that her body was not recovered, but continue to ‘hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found’. They thanked Gloucestershire Constabulary, the TV production team who spotted the potential lead, the excavation team, the cafe owners and the people of Gloucestershire for their work and support. In a statement, they told Sky News: ‘We are still very sad that Mary has not been found. ‘We were hoping to get final closure on her disappearance so that we could put her to rest. We have been open-minded throughout this process and we now know the cafe can be ruled out. ‘We can however hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found. ‘Mary was a strong-willed, happy-go-lucky teenager dearly loved by her parents and two brothers. She enjoyed life and was just coming into her own when her life was tragically cut short.
Violent CrimesCBS 46

Police search café for possible victim of serial killer

(CNN) -- Police in the UK will carry out excavation work at a café linked to infamous serial killer Fred West after reports of "possible evidence" that a body is buried there. Forensic archaeologists called in to the Clean Plate café in Gloucester, southwestern England, have confirmed "there are a...
Sex CrimesBBC

Victim 'sick' at jailed Sheffield rapist's release

A woman whose attacker is due to be freed after serving half his prison sentence for rape says she feels "sick at the thought" of his release. Benjamin Recio-Nugent, from Sheffield, was jailed in 2016 for 12 years, but is due to be automatically released on licence towards the end of May.
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck – post-mortem

A post-mortem has found Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck, police said. Marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3. A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later...
Violent CrimesBBC

Lynette White: Murderer Jeffrey Gafoor 'not suitable' for release

One of Wales' most notorious murderers is not suitable to be released from prison, according to the Parole Board. Jeffrey Gafoor was sentenced to life in 2003 for the murder of Lynette White in Cardiff in 1988. Covid restrictions had prevented Gafoor making "as much progress as hoped" since transferring...
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Man charged with murder of flower seller

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a flower seller who was fatally stabbed close to his stall in north London, the Metropolitan Police said. Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the “flower man of Islington” by customers and his local community, died from a knife wound after being attacked on Essex Road in Islington just before 5.30pm on Saturday.