Mitek To Present At The William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference On June 2, 2021

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that CEO Max Carnecchia and CFO Jeff Davison are scheduled to present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investors.miteksystems.com.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your William Blair representative or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (MITK) - Get Report is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek's latest blog posts here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005297/en/

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
