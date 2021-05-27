Cancel
Baudax Bio To Present At The 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) , a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced Gerri Henwood, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Presentations" page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio's first commercial product ANJESO® began in mid-2020. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain, which can be administered alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and a Phase IIIb program evaluating ANJESO and its health economic impact in specific surgical settings. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:Argot PartnersSam Martin / Claudia Styslinger(212) 600-1902 baudaxbio@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:Argot PartnersDavid Rosen(212) 600-1902 david.rosen@argotpartners.com

