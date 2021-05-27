Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bicycle Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) - Get Report, a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide ( Bicycle ®) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021; fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021; fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021; fireside chat at 12:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) - Get Report is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles ®, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting EphA2, and BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005279/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Therapeutics Plc#Biotechnology Company#Technology Company#Technology Development#Global Development#Clinical Development#Bcyc#Investors Media#Bicycles#Bt5528#Btc#Nectin 4#Bt1718#Mt1 Mmp#Businesswire Com#Fireside Chat#Securities#Management#Diseases#Target Binding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that members of management will participate in the virtual 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 and will present at the 2021 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am (eastern time).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Amgen To Webcast Investor Meeting At ASCO 2021

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4, 2021. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's clinical development team, will discuss clinical data being presented on the Company's recently FDA-approved KRAS G12C inhibitor LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), anti-FGFR2b antibody bemarituzumab and delta-like ligand 3-targeting half-life extended bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE ®) tarlatamab.
StocksInvestorPlace

SOFI Stock: 11 Things to Know as Fintech Play SoFi Starts Trading Today

Chamath Palihapitiya is looking to come back from the long weekend in a big way. On Tuesday, his Social Capital Hedosophia V (NYSE:IPOE) will close its reverse merger with SoFi. As a result, IPOE stock will disappear and SOFI stock will make its debut on the Nasdaq Exchange. Importantly, this...
BusinessBusiness Insider

DBV Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences in June. Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on June 8, 2021 at 8:50am...
Businesshbr.org

Running a Consumer Fintech Startup within Goldman Sachs

Rapid expansion strained the startup in its first year. Should they pause to allow performance to catch up with growth, or push to diversify?. Marcus by Goldman Sachs marked a dramatic shift for the 150-year-old financial institution, which historically had served only businesses and the wealthiest people. The fintech startup operated within Goldman Sachs, offering unsecured personal loans for the mass market, high-yield deposits, and a credit card in partnership with Apple.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Evercore ISI Tech Conference

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced today that Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker, will participate in the Evercore ISI TMT Conference. Henrik’s "Fireside Chat” will take place on Wednesday, June 9,...
Businessfinextra.com

Goldman Sachs leads $45 million round in AutoRefi

Goldman Sachs has led a $45 million funding round in auto finance specialist MotoRefi. MotoRefi works directly with credit unions to enable consumers to refinance their auto loans, saving them an average of $100 a month on their car payments. Goldman Sachs led the round, joined by new investor IA...
Orlando, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Immune Therapeutics Announces Financing And Debt Restructuring Plan

Orlando, Florida, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Therapeutics Inc. (OTC-PINK: IMUND) (the "Company") announced today that the Company has received and signed a non-binding term sheet to enter into an agreement that would provide working capital and wipe out a significant portion of its long-standing Debt. The Company...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Can-Fite To Present At BIO Digital International Convention & Conduct One-on-One Meetings With Potential Partners On June 10-18, 2021

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company's Vice President of Business Development Dr. Sari Fishman will present at the BIO Digital International Convention and participate in one-on-one meetings with potential licensing and distribution partners on June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021. Over 3,800 delegates from 2,300 companies are registered for BIO One-on-One Partnering.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Price Increases Across Its Global Battery Portfolio

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) - Get Report today announced plans to execute broad-based price increases across its global battery business, including its alkaline, lithium, carbon zinc and rechargeable products. The Company has notified customers in the U.S. and Canada of the increases, which are necessary to offset significant cost inflation, such as commodities, freight and labor.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia To Present At The LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference On June 8, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular and pulmonary cell based therapies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Peter Altman will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 - 10.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
TheStreet

Recro Expands Capabilities For Growing Clinical Trial Services (CTS) Offerings

GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro"; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it has expanded the clinical capabilities of the company's growing Clinical Trial Services (CTS) offerings. Included among the newly added CTS capabilities are clinical-scale sachet and blister packaging for clinical trial pharmaceuticals.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Provention Bio Announces The Grant Of Inducement Awards

RED BANK, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 40,000 shares of common stock. The stock options were granted without stockholder approval as inducements, material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Company's compensation committee of the board of directors.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

StepStone To Present At The Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments And CRE Conference

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, Co-CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategic Planning, are scheduled to present at the virtual Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:15 pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Genmab And Bolt Biotherapeutics Announce Oncology Research And Development Collaboration

Collaboration to discover and evaluate novel product concepts based on the combination of Genmab's antibodies and bispecific antibody technologies with Bolt's proprietary immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) platform. Companies intend to develop multiple bispecific ISACs. Genmab has option to develop and commercialize up to three therapeutic candidates; Bolt has option to...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BOQI International Medical Inc. Announces That Its Wholesale Drug Distribution Subsidiary, Shude Pharmaceutical, Was Awarded A RMB 20 Million Contract

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) - Get Report ("BIMI" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Chongqing Shude Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Shude Pharmaceutical"), an 80% owned wholesale distributor of generic drugs in China, has been awarded a drug supply contract of approximately RMB 20 million (approximately $3.11 million) by Chongqing Huilian Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Huilian Medicine").
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team With Three Strategic Hires

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today it has appointed Jeff Cruikshank as Vice President, Sales; Denise Strauss as Vice President, Marketing and New Product Strategy; and Angela Woods as Vice President, People and Culture.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

I-Mab To Hold Investor Call To Present In-Depth Phase 1 Clinical Data On Highly Differentiated CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will hold a call with investors on Monday, June 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide an in-depth clinical data analysis of its U.S. phase 1 study of uliledlimab in combination with atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) in patients with advanced cancers.