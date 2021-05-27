Cancel
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) - Get Report today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET
  • JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET

A live webcast of both events will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. A replay of both webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK ® is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumors. For more information, visit https://www.deciphera.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005257/en/

