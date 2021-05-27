Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Asked and Answered: May 27

By Bob Labriola
steelers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLAUCIO CAFALCHIO from TAUBATÉ, BRAZIL: Is the signing bonus in a rookie contract fully paid even if the rookie doesn't make the roster?. ANSWER: Yes. A signing bonus is considered guaranteed money and is paid regardless of whether or not the individual earns a spot on the 53-man roster. And unless otherwise stipulated in the language of the contract, the signing bonus is paid immediately upon the player signing the contract. Sometimes a player might choose to have some of the bonus paid at a later date, but typically the signing bonus is paid immediately.

www.steelers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Super Bowl X#American Football#Cafalchio#Md#Mantua#The Steelers Store#The Afc Playoffs#Cleveland#Oilers#Answer#Matter#Defense#Grabs#Inside Linebacker#Punter#Conference#Otas#Denver#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Country
Brazil
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings can sign this cornerback to replace Mike Hughes

With the Minnesota Vikings trading cornerback Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs, signing free agent Steven Nelson would be a wise move. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Minnesota Vikings pulled off quite the move on Thursday, trading former first-round pick Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs getting stronger on defense? This isn’t great news for all the Kansas City haters.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Profiling free agent cornerback Steven Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an underrated splash signing in 2020 when they signed then free-agent cornerback Steven Nelson. Fast forward to the present, and the rising star is on the market again after being released by that same Steelers team. Luckily for anyone looking for cornerback help, a team like the Philadelphia Eagles for instance, Nelson is a guy that could be an improvement to their roster. That is if they decided to land him.
NFLUSA Today

Eagles among teams showing strong interest in free agent CB Steven Nelson

As the NFL prepares for their monstrous schedule release, teams around the league are still jockeying for position on several key free agents. Despite drafting Zech McPhearson, Philadelphia still has a huge need at the outside cornerback position, and according to Jeremy Fowler, former Steelers defensive back Steven Nelson is on the Eagles radar.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 5th-Round Pick Isaiahh Loudermilk Signs Rookie Deal

Steelers defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, who was selected with the 156th pick after Pittsburgh traded up with the Miami Dolphins, signed his rookie deal today, the team announced Saturday. Spotrac projects that Loudermilk’s four-year deal will be worth $3,800,289 with a signing bonus of $320,289. Loudermilk made 26 career starts...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Per Geoff Hobson of the team website, Bengals second-round OL Jackson Carman is already getting in extra work with OL coach Frank Pollack as he moves inside to guard: “We were working on me getting more comfortable in my guard stance and critiquing the nuances and different weight shifting and where my feet exactly should be. Different weight angles and things like that. Just fine-tuning some things.”
NFLsteelersnow.com

Report: 14 Teams Interested in Steven Nelson, Cornerback Waiting for Best Fit

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is still unsigned and available on the free agent market, but apparently has plenty of suitors still interested in his services. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, 14 teams have have expressed interest or reached out to Nelson, including the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLHastings Tribune

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Just how much do the Steelers think a good secondary is worth, anyway?

The Steelers announced on Monday that they will not be picking up the fifth-year option for safety Terrell Edmunds, their 2018 first-round pick. I was a little shocked by this development, especially since it felt like the next step closer to tearing down a darn-good secondary that took Pittsburgh a long time to build into a force.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Just sign Steven Nelson, it’s not that hard

In the modern-day NFL, if you don’t have two starting-caliber outside cornerbacks, you might as well have no starting outside cornerbacks. Need proof? Look no further than the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 16 bout against the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, where Dak Prescott targeted UDFA rookie cornerback Michael Jacquet play after play after play on the way to a 377 yard and three touchdown performance.
NFLSteelers Depot

NFL Network’s Charles Davis Sees Franco Harris In Steelers Rookie RB Najee Harris

Was former Alabama running back Najee Harris the perfect first round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021? Several people believe that’s the case, and Charles Davis of the NFL Network is one of them. Davis, when asked recently about the Steelers selection of Harris in the first round of the NFL Draft, even went as far to compare him to a former Pittsburgh running back that’s in the Hall of Fame: Franco Harris.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Eagles have reached out to free agent CB Steven Nelson

The Eagles still have a few needs on their team after the NFL Draft and free agency periods have come and gone. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. One position that the team may address is cornerback. Former...
NFLchatsports.com

4 Steelers rookies with unrealistic expectations in 2021

National offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports. While the Steelers will certainly see some contributions from their rookie class, these four prospects have way too high of expectations as of now. The Steelers landed nine solid draft prospects during the 2021 NFL...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

5 free agents who make sense for Eagles after 2021 NFL Draft | Steven Nelson, Jerald Hawkins, more

The Eagles plugged in nine holes on their depth chart during this past weekend’s NFL Draft, but there is still some work left to be done. As GM Howie Roseman said Saturday after the draft, the Eagles still have positions on their roster that need improvement, and there are options to be had, even as the free-agent market dwindles after two months of activity.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Ex-Steelers CB Steven Nelson has interest from Texans, Bears, Eagles, Bengals, Bills

One of the top free agents left on the market is cornerback Steven Nelson. The Steelers released Nelson back on March 23, and he’s remained unsigned ever since. That being said, it sounds like he’s unsigned still by choice, not because of lack of interest. Nelson’s “market has been strong,” and he’s received interest from 14 teams including the Texans, Bears, Eagles, Bengals and Bills, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com (Twitter link).