Asked and Answered: May 27

GLAUCIO CAFALCHIO from TAUBATÉ, BRAZIL: Is the signing bonus in a rookie contract fully paid even if the rookie doesn't make the roster?. ANSWER: Yes. A signing bonus is considered guaranteed money and is paid regardless of whether or not the individual earns a spot on the 53-man roster. And unless otherwise stipulated in the language of the contract, the signing bonus is paid immediately upon the player signing the contract. Sometimes a player might choose to have some of the bonus paid at a later date, but typically the signing bonus is paid immediately.