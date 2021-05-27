Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Rezolute To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, CEO and Founder, will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

  • The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference - Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET, corporate presentation
  • The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference - Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET, fireside chat

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available on the "IR Calendar" page within the Investors section of the Rezolute website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/ir-calendar. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Rezolute, Inc.Rezolute is developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance. The Company's lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. The Company is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media and Investor ContactArgot Partners rezolute@argotpartners.com212-600-1902

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Redwood City, CA
Redwood City, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare#Life Sciences#Clinical Development#Corporate Development#Future Development#Project Development#Private Investors#Founder#About Rezolute Inc#Company#Rz402#Rezolute Inc#Corporate Presentation#Transformative Therapies#Strategies#Visit Www Rezolutebio Com#Phase 2b Development#Metabolic Diseases#Investment#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Twitter
Related
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on May 31, 2021 it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 49,500 shares of common stock to eight new employees whose employment commenced in May 2021 as a material inducement to their employment. The grant was previously approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of Cytokinetics' Board of Directors under the company's Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Amgen to Webcast Investor Meeting at ASCO 2021

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4, 2021. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's clinical development team, will discuss clinical data being presented on the Company's recently FDA-approved KRASG12C inhibitor LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), anti-FGFR2b antibody bemarituzumab and delta-like ligand 3-targeting half-life extended bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE®) tarlatamab.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Leisure Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of And Plan To Appeal Nasdaq Listing Determination

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure Acquisition Corp. ("LACQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LACQ, LACQU, LACQW), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition or similar business combination, announced today that on June 1, 2021, Nasdaq notified LACQ that trading in the Company's securities on Nasdaq will be suspended effective with the open of the market on Thursday, June 3, 2021 due to the Company's failure to complete an initial business combination by June 1, 2021, which date the notice stated represented the full extent of the Nasdaq Hearing Panel's discretion in this matter. The Company expects that its securities will be immediately eligible to trade on the OTC Markets system on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Additional information about OTC Markets, Inc. along with the Company's trading and quotation information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Relisting Of Weatherford's Ordinary Shares On NASDAQ

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) (" Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") has approved its application for the relisting of Weatherford's ordinary shares on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "WFRD", effective with the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DBV Technologies To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences in June. Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference The fireside chat will take place on June 8, 2021 at 8:50am...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VICKERS VANTAGE CORP. I RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULES

SINGAPORE, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VICKERS VANTAGE CORP. I (VCKA) ("Vickers" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced that on May 28, 2021, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company does not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ has not received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"). NASDAQ has informed the Company that it has until July 26, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to this delinquent report. If NASDAQ approves the Company's plan, it has the discretion to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (or until November 22, 2021) to regain compliance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ObsEva Announces Oral Presentation At The RCOG Virtual World Congress 2021

- D ata from PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant (OBE022) for spontaneous p reterm labor to be discussed in an oral presentation - GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA - June 2 , 2021 - ObsEva SA (OBSV) - Get Report (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced the presentation of clinical data from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant for spontaneous preterm labor at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) Virtual World Congress 2021, being held June 9-12. Ebopiprant is ObsEva's first in class, orally active selective prostaglandin F 2 α (PGF 2 α) receptor antagonist designed to treat preterm labor.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. To Participate At The Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ® ) (CSII) - Get Report, a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management plans to present and host investor meetings at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on June 23 rd. A webcast of the presentation will be made available on CSI's website.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Can-Fite To Present At BIO Digital International Convention & Conduct One-on-One Meetings With Potential Partners On June 10-18, 2021

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company's Vice President of Business Development Dr. Sari Fishman will present at the BIO Digital International Convention and participate in one-on-one meetings with potential licensing and distribution partners on June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021. Over 3,800 delegates from 2,300 companies are registered for BIO One-on-One Partnering.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Provention Bio Announces The Grant Of Inducement Awards

RED BANK, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 40,000 shares of common stock. The stock options were granted without stockholder approval as inducements, material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Company's compensation committee of the board of directors.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Evercore ISI Tech Conference

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced today that Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker, will participate in the Evercore ISI TMT Conference. Henrik’s "Fireside Chat” will take place on Wednesday, June 9,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen Completes Acquisition Of Alliance Healthcare Businesses

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) - Get Report today announced the completion of its acquisition of the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance's Alliance Healthcare businesses for $6.275 billion in cash, subject to a customary working capital and net debt adjustment, and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock. "We are excited to...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Red Violet To Participate In The Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2021. Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual 1-on-1 meetings.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MorphImmune, Inc. Appoints Ronald Martell As President And CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MorphImmune, Inc., a private platform company that is advancing a highly specific targeting technology that uses a ligand-linked payload to reprogram the immune system, announced the appointment of Ronald Martell as the company's President and CEO effective April 12, 2021. A serial entrepreneur,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team With Three Strategic Hires

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today it has appointed Jeff Cruikshank as Vice President, Sales; Denise Strauss as Vice President, Marketing and New Product Strategy; and Angela Woods as Vice President, People and Culture.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Celsion Corporation Urges All Shareholders To Vote At The 2021 Annual Meeting To Be Held On Friday June 4, 2021

Calls for All Shareholders to Vote so Quorum Requirement t o Hold The Meeting is Met. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time and called on stockholders to vote to ensure that a quorum is present to hold the meeting.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Travere Therapeutics Completes Enrollment In Pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study Of Sparsentan In IgA Nephropathy

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 PROTECT Study. The pivotal PROTECT Study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder that often progresses to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Topline efficacy data from the interim 36-week proteinuria endpoint analysis are expected in August 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders To Vote In Favor Of The Business Combination With Quantum-Si Incorporated

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CAPA) ("HighCape"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by leading healthcare growth equity investment firm HighCape Capital LP, reminds its stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021 to vote at the upcoming special meeting of stockholders held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/highcape/sm2021 on June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Special Meeting") to approve the proposed business combination with Quantum-Si Incorporated , a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics.