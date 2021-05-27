Cancel
POTUS

What to watch for in Biden’s first full budget: Medicaid, the environment, Pentagon spending

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will unveil his first full budget on Friday, setting the stage for a pitched battle with Republicans opposed to his plans to spend trillions on infrastructure, childcare and other public works. The Democratic president in April provided a partial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/first-white-house-budget-proposal-preview-bidens-goals-2021-04-09wish list for about $1.5...

