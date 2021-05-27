What to watch for in Biden’s first full budget: Medicaid, the environment, Pentagon spending

(Washington, DC ) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is criticizing the six-trillion-dollar budget proposal President Joe Biden unveiled on Friday afternoon. The Iowa Republican called the budget “reckless” and the timing heading into a three-day weekend “one of the oldest tricks in the book.” Grassley claims the plan would shatter previous records for spending and debt and debt would reach 117-percent of gross national product. Grassley says it also includes “a slate of new taxes which would be felt all income levels across the country.” President Biden says only people making more than 400-thousand dollars a year and large corporations will pay more taxes under his proposal.