Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

By STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

