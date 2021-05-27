Cancel
DocGo Is Partnering With Barclays Center For In-Arena Medical Services And Pre-Game COVID Rapid Testing

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced an expanded partnership between its Ambulnz business and Barclays Center. As part of the transaction, Ambulnz will provide both pre-game rapid COVID testing and medical services to fans and staff, and first aid during home games and all concerts and events at Barclays Center.

"We are excited to continue our growing sports and entertainment partnerships, and provide safety for fans as they return to Barclays Center," said Stan Vashovsky, founder and CEO of DocGo. "It's great to see Barclays Center taking such stringent safety measures in order to allow their fans to come back into the arena for a variety of events, and we're happy to help them return with confidence and safety."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Ambulnz as we continue to welcome an increasing number of fans back to Barclays Center," said BSE Global Chief Commercial Officer Michael Wandell. "Ambulnz's robust testing and emergency medical services further reinforce our commitment to providing the safest experience possible for our guests and staff at Barclays Center."

Ambulnz's experienced staff are trained to provide first aid for fans when required during a game, concert, or event, as well as triage. Their on-site EMTs and healthcare providers also conduct temperature screenings to provide added safety, as well as pre-game rapid antigen and rapid PCR testing.

About DocGo:DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-is-partnering-with-barclays-center-for-in-arena-medical-services-and-pre-game-covid-rapid-testing-301300388.html

SOURCE Ambulnz

