DocGo Is Partnering With Barclays Center For In-Arena Medical Services And Pre-Game COVID Rapid Testing

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced an expanded partnership between its Ambulnz business and Barclays Center. As part of the transaction, Ambulnz will provide both pre-game rapid COVID testing and medical services to fans and staff, and first aid during home games and all concerts and events at Barclays Center.

"We are excited to continue our growing sports and entertainment partnerships, and provide safety for fans as they return to Barclays Center," said Stan Vashovsky, founder and CEO of DocGo. "It's great to see Barclays Center taking such stringent safety measures in order to allow their fans to come back into the arena for a variety of events, and we're happy to help them return with confidence and safety."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Ambulnz as we continue to welcome an increasing number of fans back to Barclays Center," said BSE Global Chief Commercial Officer Michael Wandell. "Ambulnz's robust testing and emergency medical services further reinforce our commitment to providing the safest experience possible for our guests and staff at Barclays Center."

Ambulnz's experienced staff are trained to provide first aid for fans when required during a game, concert, or event, as well as triage. Their on-site EMTs and healthcare providers also conduct temperature screenings to provide added safety, as well as pre-game rapid antigen and rapid PCR testing.

