J2 Global To Participate In Four Investor Conferences In June

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) - Get Report, a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in four investor conferences in June.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

William Blair Growth Stock ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 1, 2021, 11:40am (ET)Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/jcom/1927055

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 9, 2021, 3:10pm (ET)Webcast: URL available to registered Baird clients

Lytham Partners ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 16, 2021, 8:45am (ET)Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2727/41544

NASDAQ London ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 16, 2021, 11:30am (ET)Webcast: https://kvgo.com/nasdaq/j2-global-june-2021

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) - Get Report is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

