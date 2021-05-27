Cancel
Rockwell Automation To Present At Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Rockwell Automation (ROK) - Get Report Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present at Bernstein's 37 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 4.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (ROK) - Get Report, is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

