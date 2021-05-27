Bad Walking Habits Every Walker Should Quit, Say Experts

Written by Arnold Bloom, Posted in Sports Psychology | Leave a comment. Having a flat tummy does a whole lot more than just make you look great and attractive- it can, in fact, help you live longer and live that long life much more healthily. For a lot of people, the first one may seem to be the better reason to lose weight and hence lose belly fat but pay heed to the second part of that statement as well. It is also not that surprising that people are fascinated with flat tummies. We are evolutionarily wired to like people who have strong and relatively flatter tummies. That is just how we are programmed to operate. Hence, it is only natural to want a flat tummy because of vanity on top of the many health benefits that it gives people.