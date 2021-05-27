Cancel
NFL

Broncos Have Preference In Texans Trade Pursuit Of QB Deshaun Watson

By Mike Fisher
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 23 days ago
The Denver Broncos have made their choice when it comes to the idea of pursuing a star QB via an NFL trade.

And that choice is not Deshaun Watson.

While Watson is more than a decade younger than Aaron Rodgers, and is of course an All-Pro-level talent in his own right, the Broncos' preference, according to NFL insider John Clayton of 104.3 The Fan, is to pass on waiting out the Deshaun Drama to instead attempt to seal a deal with the Green Bay Packers for their disgruntled star AB.

In Houston, there remain significant off-field issues to overcome, for the Texans, for their embattled quarterback (who has not backed off his offseason trade demand and who is not going to be a participate in Texans OTA-level work), and for any team that wishes to take him on.

Watson faces almost two dozen accusations of sexual assault and insists he is innocent of all charges. But now comes the idea that his deposition may not take place until after the 2021 NFL year is over, meaning Watson's season remains in limbo.

And nobody is giving up multiple premium NFL Draft picks for a QB in limbo.

The Broncos recently shifted their QB focus with the trade for Teddy Bridgewater. But that is no reason for them to discontinue exploring the cost of prying loose Rodgers from Green Bay, from where the reigning MVP wishes to escape available via a trade.

Green Bay is monitoring whether Rodgers shows up for the Packers’ minicamp next month; reports suggest he will not. Denver is monitoring the same, with the June 1 date looming large, because it is after that time when a Rodgers deal becomes more financially palatable.

And the Houston Texans? They are preparing to move on, with rookie Davis Mills in the fold ... and with the virtually un-tradable Deshaun Watson in football limbo.

