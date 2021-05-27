Cancel
Advanced Drainage Systems Joins Forces With The Recycling Partnership To Help Create A Sustainable Future

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (WMS) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and the second largest plastic recycling company in North America, has joined The Recycling Partnership and its Polypropylene Recycling Coalition to advance the company's commitment to developing innovative solutions that promote environmental stewardship by protecting water and keeping millions of pounds of plastic out of landfills each year.

ADS recycles more than 550 million pounds of plastic and avoids 730 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions every year. ADS converts plastic from curbside recycling into pellets that are extruded into pipe designed to last up to 100 years, extending the lifecycle of plastic and eliminating waste.

"ADS is proud to establish relationships with organizations that recognize the important role water and recycling play in improving the quality of life," said Brian King, EVP of Marketing and Product Management for ADS. "This partnership continues ADS' work in creating and sustaining positive social change through a circular economy. The Recycling Partnership and ADS have the same goal: to care for the environment and communities."

The Recycling Partnership is a national nonprofit organization that engages the full recycling supply chain to create meaningful social, environmental and economic change by providing tools, resources and technical support and investing in recycling infrastructure. The Polypropylene Recycling Coalition is focused on increasing access for people to recycle polypropylene through curbside recycling programs, ensuring more recycling processing facilities can sort the material successfully, and stimulating a robust end-market of high-quality recycled polypropylene for reuse in packaging.

"We are delighted to have ADS as our newest corporate partner," said Beth Schmitt, Senior VP of Corporate Engagement for The Recycling Partnership. "We appreciate their advocacy and support for our mission and believe we will do great things together to positively impact our environment."

About Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For more than 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 63 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

About The Recycling Partnership

The Recycling Partnership ( www.recyclingpartnership.org) is a national nonprofit organization that leverages corporate partner funding to transform recycling for good in states, cities, and communities all across America. As the only organization in the country that engages the full recycling supply chain from the corporations that manufacture products and packaging to local governments charged with recycling, to industry end markets, haulers, material recovery facilities, and converters; The Recycling Partnership positively impacts recycling at every step in the process.

