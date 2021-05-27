KalVista Pharmaceuticals To Present At Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) - Get Report, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.kalvista.com. An audio archive will be available on KalVista's website for 30 days following the presentations.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

