KalVista Pharmaceuticals To Present At Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) - Get Report, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.kalvista.com. An audio archive will be available on KalVista's website for 30 days following the presentations.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence or complete clinical studies and to obtain regulatory approvals for KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program, and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 1, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005025/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
