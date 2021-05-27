Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Alex Kelly, Chief Financial Officer At Precision BioSciences (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced the appointment of Alex Kelly as Chief Financial Officer. Alex joined Precision BioSciences in October 2020 as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and has served as the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer since December 2020. He will continue to serve as the company's principal financial officer, reporting directly to Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and oversee the company's finance, corporate communications, and investor relations functions. Shane Barton, the Company's Vice President and Corporate Controller, has been serving as interim principal accounting officer and will now serve as principal accounting officer, continuing to report to Alex.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005311/en/

"Alex has quickly become a valuable member of our senior leadership team and has made significant contributions to the overall success of our business, including our culture, which has been positively enhanced since his arrival," said Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Precision BioSciences. "He has brought important large pharmaceutical experience, business acumen, and energy to Precision, and he will continue to be instrumental in achieving important strategic and financial goals as we advance our allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing pipelines."

"I am excited to continue working closely with Matt and the senior leadership team as we press forward with our clinical and preclinical development plans for our allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing pipelines," said Alex Kelly. "When you join a company during a pandemic as I did, you learn a lot about its commitment to its business and culture. I continue to be impressed by not just our people and their tenacity to develop truly transformative medicines, but the ARCUS technology and the incredible promise it has for new allogeneic CAR T and gene editing therapies."

Prior to joining Precision BioSciences, Alex was Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer at Allergan and President of The Allergan Foundation. Previously, Alex served as Senior Vice President, Chief Integration Officer for Actavis where he led back-to-back integration efforts for both the acquisition of Forest Labs (in 2014) and Allergan (in 2015). Prior to this role, Alex was Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer, Public Affairs and Investor Relations at Forest Labs where he built a consolidated corporate communications and investor relations team and led integration efforts when Forest Labs acquired Aptalis Pharma. Alex has held additional senior level communications and investor relations roles with increasing responsibility at Bausch + Lomb, Merck, Schering-Plough, Novartis, Pharmacia, and Pharmacia & Upjohn. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Purdue University.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple "off-the-shelf" CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005311/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biosciences#Chief Financial Officer#Business Wire#Gene#Novartis#Chief Technology Officer#Chief Development Officer#Chief Executive Officer#Dtil#Arcus#Company#Corporate Controller#Corporate Affairs#The Allergan Foundation#Actavis#Aptalis Pharma#Bausch Lomb#Merck#Schering Plough#Pharmacia Upjohn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Newtek Business Services Corp. CEO, Barry Sloane, To Present At The Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company ("BDC"), today announced that Newtek's CEO and President, Barry Sloane, will present virtually at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM ET.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Relatient Appoints David Klasnick as Chief Operating Officer

Relatient, Inc., leading SaaS-based, patient engagement company, announced today that David Klasnick has joined its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. To support the company’s continued growth, Klasnick will oversee Relatient's customer-facing operations teams including implementation, support, integration and customer success. Klasnick brings 20 years of extensive leadership in healthcare...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PNC Executives To Speak At Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report announced today that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will discuss business performance, strategy and banking in a moderated discussion format at 11 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, June 15, at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Medallion Financial Corp. To Present At The LD Micro Invitational XI

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) - Get Report announced today that Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Larry Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI, which will take place virtually June 8-10. The Medallion presentation is scheduled for 12:00PM ET on Wednesday, June 9,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Chairman And CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)

TFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TFSL), (the "Company"), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, announced that Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC, (the "MHC"), the mutual holding company that owns 80.9% of the Company's outstanding common stock, will hold a special meeting of its members. The meeting will include a vote on a proposal to waive the MHC's right to receive quarterly dividends totaling up to $1.13 per share that may be declared by the Company during the 12-month period following the member vote. All dividends on the Company's common stock are declared at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The special meeting will be held on July 13, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of Notification Letter From NYSE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NYSE. The Company will regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-Q, which the Company anticipates filing prior to June 15, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Announces Donnie King to Succeed Dean Banks as President and CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that Chief Operating Officer Donnie King has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Current President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the company and board for personal reasons.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Leadership Transitions

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) - Get Report announced today that Rajneesh Vig will succeed Howard Levkowitz as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Phil Tseng will assume the roles of President and Chief Operating Officer. This transition in leadership follows BlackRock's highly successful 2018 acquisition of Tennenbaum Capital Partners ("TCP") that solidified BlackRock as a leading private credit manager.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brad Dahms As Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company shaping the future of targeted oncology by developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Brad Dahms as Chief Financial Officer. "Brad brings more than a decade of financial, business development, and strategic capital markets leadership...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Can-Fite To Present At BIO Digital International Convention & Conduct One-on-One Meetings With Potential Partners On June 10-18, 2021

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company's Vice President of Business Development Dr. Sari Fishman will present at the BIO Digital International Convention and participate in one-on-one meetings with potential licensing and distribution partners on June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021. Over 3,800 delegates from 2,300 companies are registered for BIO One-on-One Partnering.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Provention Bio Announces The Grant Of Inducement Awards

RED BANK, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 40,000 shares of common stock. The stock options were granted without stockholder approval as inducements, material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Company's compensation committee of the board of directors.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Barbara Bunger, PhD As Vice President, Clinical Development

SANTA FE, N.M., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Barbara Bunger, PhD as Vice President, Clinical Development. In this newly created position, Dr. Bunger will be responsible for designing and executing the clinical development plan to achieve FDA premarket approval (PMA).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen Completes Acquisition Of Alliance Healthcare Businesses

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) - Get Report today announced the completion of its acquisition of the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance's Alliance Healthcare businesses for $6.275 billion in cash, subject to a customary working capital and net debt adjustment, and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock. "We are excited to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The ODP Corporation To Present At Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The ODP Corporation (ODP) - Get Report, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, announced that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, D. Anthony Scaglione, will present at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 9 th, at approximately 9:40 am (ET).