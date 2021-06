Save for a pair of plumbers, gaming duos don’t get much older than Sam & Max. Though they may have started life in the pages of comics, multiple virtual adventures across nearly three decades have cemented the pair’s position as lovable, if often overlooked gaming mascots. After playing the first hour or so of the game, Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual looks like it might do right by the series’ legacy with a refreshing sense of humor and enjoyable, varied puzzles. Here are four things we love about the game so far, and a look at what could be improved. Oh, and check out the opening gameplay in the video below, too.